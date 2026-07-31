Grab your tissues and clear your schedule, because Ariana Grande’s brand-new musical era is officially in full bloom. The singer-songwriter’s eighth studio album, Petal, just dropped, serving 12 tracks that majorly check in on your emotional baggage.

This record explores everything from personal growth and healing to “breaking up with all different kinds of negative attachments.” For the pop star, that means shedding the anxious noises in her head, tuning out “external voices,” and cutting ties with anything that doesn’t match her vibe.

At its core, Petal is about continuing to push through life’s messy battles and learning to flourish “through the cracks of something cold, hard, and challenging.” This time around, the kid gloves are off. Describing the project as “a little feral” and packed with “unfiltered rage,” she is finally tapping into a raw, no-nonsense headspace she used to be “too shy or polite to voice before.” Now, she’s fully unleashing every ounce of suppressed anger with a simple mindset: “F*ck it.”

With the tracklist diving headfirst into heartbreak, rage, growth, healing, and a whirlwind of pure main-character emotion, each song channels its own distinct mood. Naturally, that makes it the perfect soundtrack for the zodiac. Read on to find out which Petal bop is your true cosmic soul mate.

Republic Records

Aries: “like i do”

You never need to be reminded that you’re unforgettable, Aries — you already know. As a fierce fire sign and the literal trailblazer of the zodiac, Aries are famous for being bold, confident, and unapologetically themselves, making “like i do” the necessary track to add to your current rotation.

“I've been busy keeping your girl inspired / I know my brain gives you ideas / Stay on your mind like all the time / Yeah, you still watching from the sides /Y eah, you still, still show up first in line”

That unfiltered, pure main-character energy is exactly what makes this track so inherently Aries. If there’s one thing you love, it’s knowing you left a permanent mark on someone's mind — and making sure they never forget it.

Taurus: “nowhere, nobody”

You’re totally used to leaning into all the cozy feelings of loyalty, comfort, sensuality, and emotional security — with maybe even a little bit of stubbornness thrown in for good measure. Thankfully, “nowhere, nobody” is a perfect representation of all of these emotions colliding at once.

“There's no more running / And there's nowhere with nobody else that I'd rather be / I'm taking you / Deep breaths, honey / We've at least 'til morning / Then there's nowhere, nobody else that I'd rather be with”

Your Venus-ruled heart and deeply loyal nature are exactly what crave that definitive ride-or-die connection. Once you're attached to someone, there’s absolutely no room for wavering — you are completely locked in for the long haul. Even if it takes you a minute to fully open up, the second you set your mind on someone, that's it.

Gemini: “bad thing (bunny hop)”

It's a known fact that Geminis are the zodiac’s favorite wild cards — curious, quick-witted, spontaneous, and always ready to keep the group chat interesting. If you’re a Gemini, you’re never afraid to show off your playful side, making “bad thing (bunny hop)” the most fitting song to add to your playlist rotation.

“You know you make a real good boyfriend/In my dreams, and in real life / Meet you by the staircase where we / Fell in love, let's do it twice / ...Feeling like a teenager, I guess I really needed ya”

This track’s chaotic but charming energy is precisely what makes it so on-brand for your sign. The unpredictability, the impulsiveness, and the genuine, carefree nature of the song are completely alignment with your vibe, making this your new go-to.

Cancer: “stay”

You’re the kind of person who loves with their whole heart, and “stay” captures that emotional depth perfectly. As a Cancer, you’re known for being deeply emotional, sentimental, vulnerable, caring, and extremely connected to the people you hold close — even when letting go might be the easier route.

“I just wanna stay this time / But can you keep me safe this time? Stay / Stay this time / But can you keep mе safe this (This) time? Stay”

Your deeply loving nature definitely shines through this track. It’s that intense longing for closeness, stability, and reassurance that is peak Cancer energy. You don’t give up on the people you love, and you will do everything you can to make it work because change scares you.

Leo: “never get over me”

There is zero doubt that Leos are known for their signature fiery confidence and that undeniable “I know I’m the sh*t” energy. You were never meant to blend into the background, making “never get over me” your definitive theme song.

Your magnetic charisma and larger-than-life personality are exactly what ensure people remember you long after you leave the room. And while you may have a reputation for being a little petty and egotistical at times, it’s all part of the fierce passion that makes you impossible to forget.

“I won't let you forget how I feel / Come slip into something real / And you'll never get over me / Then somehow every ex (Ex), disappears, oh / The vision is crystal clear / No, you'll never get over me, yeah-yeah-yeah”

This track is pure, unfiltered Leo energy. A little petty, a little stubborn, but extremely fierce and confident, it belongs at the very top of your daily rotation.

Virgo: “petal”

Flowers are known to somehow bloom even in the most “rigid of conditions” — like pushing directly through the cracks of a concrete pavement. Just like flowers, Virgos are always looking for ways to grow, evolve, and push through, regardless of the hardships that come their way. You’re celebrated for your thoughtful nature and constant desire for self-improvement, making “petal” your ideal match.

“It's such a f*cked situation / Petal in the pavement / Just as long as she keeps getting it right / Heartbreak won’t bite here in paradise”

This quiet resilience is peak Virgo energy. Yes, you may overthink everything and have moments where you feel stuck in your own head, but there’s no doubt you’re still always finding a way to bloom anyway.

Libra: “kiss me”

There is no denying that you’re extremely flirtatious, a hopeless romantic at heart, and most definitely a social butterfly. Ruled by Venus, you love harmony, connection, and all things romantic, making “kiss me” feel like it was literally made for you.

“Kiss me like you know this is goodbye / We could try to make it all the way out / Grab me like my life is on the line / We decide to make it all the way out / My heart in your hands despite all of my plans / We could try to make it, make it all count”

With your flirty, playful energy, you know nothing beats the thrill of a little romance and a lot of passion. You crave the dreamy, lovestruck feelings that come along with this track, making it your new go-to song on your playlist.

Scorpio: “hate that i made you love me”

You stay away from surface-level connections, and “hate that i made you love me” matches your all-or-nothing approach to love. Known for being extremely intense, passionate, and emotional, any Scorpio will deeply relate to how this track captures the complicated feelings that come with loving with your whole soul.

“I've held your projections when you've felt so insecure / Tell me, why is it this way? / Why you so hate to see women endure? / Is it really my fault you all gave me your hearts of your own accord? / I don't really think so / I hate that I made you love me”

That unapologetic confidence is unmistakably Scorpio. Yes, you love deeply and passionately, but you aren’t afraid to stand your ground either. You confront uncomfortable truths, and always know your worth.

Sagittarius: “oh well”

You are never the type of person to stay stuck in the past. Famous for your adventurous, free spirit, independence, optimism, and ability to shake things off if they don’t go your way or no longer serve you, your sign makes “oh well” your perfect track.

“Good things can replace dysfunction, obsession / Thanks, but I'll see you right out / Good luck on your way to Hell / Oh well”

This track captures your signature carefree behavior perfectly. You understand your own worth and potential, and are always willing to move on when something is no longer good for you. You know that life’s too short to stay hung up on what wasn’t meant to be.

Capricorn: “warning signs (interlude)”

It's no secret that Capricorns are incredibly observant, practical, and aware of details that others may have missed, making “warning signs (interlude)” the definitive mood for your chart. You’re not afraid to make the tough call when something no longer aligns with your future, and you’re constantly looking for ways to protect your peace. But at the same time, you’re a deep lover, and can find yourself in sticky situations where it can be hard to fully move on.

“You don't deserve me / You know you don't, you never have / But I want you to feel me (I want you to feel me)”

This track captures your signature vibe flawlessly. You know that putting yourself first is the right thing to do. Even with your deeply loyal nature, sometimes you just want everything to work out and go back to the way it once was.

Aquarius: “freak”

You’re independent, free-spirited, and someone who was never meant to fit into a box, making “freak” your anthem. Known for standing up for yourself and what feels right — even if that reality may be a little unconventional or different — Aquarians are entirely confident in their own way. You will gladly let go of anyone who doesn’t try to understand and accept who you truly are.

“I won't give you your fantasy this time / (Can you do it now?) / No, I won't do what you say, freak, any time”

After all, you never felt the need to follow the crowd. Instead you stay true to yourself, and won’t cater to anyone’s ideas of how to live your life.

Pisces: “big feelings”

You’re passionate, empathetic, and full of emotional depth, with “big feelings” expertly capturing the more complicated side of your heart. Being a sensitive water sign means you are a little spicy, intuitive, and capable of sparking intense connections — even if you don’t always express your feelings in the exact same way as the person who loves you.

“Yeah, I think I give him big feelings (Mm) / Big feelings (Mm) / I know I give him big, big / There are worse things that I could do / Big feelings (Mm), they're only big feelings (Oh)”

This melody is an ideal match for your vibe, reflecting your complicated, intense, and hard-to-define approach to romance.