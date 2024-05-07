It can be easy to forget that the Met Gala is more than just a fashion-filled red carpet, but Ariana Grande made sure everyone knew what was going on inside the event in 2024. Grande performed for the star-studded guests at this year’s gathering, and made the concert truly special by curating a set list full of dreamy covers, live debuts, and even a rare throwback to one of her biggest hits. Best of all: Grande herself shared tons of videos of the show so fans can pretend they were really there.

Usually, only brief snippets of Met Gala performances ever surface online, but Grande was generous with her fans after she headlined the May 6 event. She posted a montage of her concert on TikTok, followed by some more videos of specific performances. In fitting with the night’s fairytale theme, Grande made a spectacular entrance as she was carried on stage while singing “Once Upon a Dream” from Sleeping Beauty. You can also watch her first ever live performance of “Yes, And?,” along with her performance of “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).” Most special of all, Grande also shared footage of her duet with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo from the night — the two covered the iconic Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey song “When You Believe.”

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grande’s full set list from the night is below:

“Once Upon a Dream” “Into You” “7 Rings” “The Boy Is Mine” “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” “Yes, And?” “When You Believe” with Cynthia Erivo

Several selections stand out as notable for Grande fans. The Met Gala concert marked Grande’s live debut of both “Yes, And?” and “The Boy Is Mine.” Also, it was the first time Grande sang “Into You” live in five years — she last performed the hit single during her Sweetener Tour in 2019.

The rare concert videos are even more of a treat for Grande fans since she hasn’t toured in half a decade, although there are rumors that could change soon. Grande has previously teased the possibility of an Eternal Sunshine Tour, but her latest update on that front is still just “TBD.”