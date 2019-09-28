These 10 Ariana Grande Halloween Costumes Will Rack Up Your IG Likes

Halloween is one of the best holidays, IMO. It’s fun to get dressed up, but the pressure to be something cute and original can be tough. If you're completely lost, look no further than Ariana Grande's extensive wardrobe collection. She’s had major fashion moments through the years, like when she wore not one, but two gorgeous gowns at the 2020 Grammys, and when she arrived at the 2018 VMAs looking like a total space goddess by wearing a futuristic, silver mini dress. Fans will also never forget when she paid homage to Legally Blonde and Mean Girls in her “Thank U, Next” music video. In it, she dressed up like Elle Woods and Regina George (two of my faves), which provided so many costume ideas to take inspiration from. Grande always turns heads with her outfit choices, and with these 2021 Ariana Grande Halloween costumes, you can, too.

Trust me, no one will be able to take their eyes off you with these Halloween picks. They include so many fun pieces, from sheer blouses and feathered crop tops to vinyl miniskirts and thigh-high boots. If these aren’t normally your style, it’ll be cool to experiment with something new, and who knows? Maybe you’ll like them so much you’ll add them into your closet permanently. So, take a risk this Halloween season by dressing as your favorite pop star. These looks will make you feel confident and beautiful.

1. "Bend and Snap" Ariana

Let's start with one of my favorite looks from the "Thank U, Next" video: Grande's take on Legally Blonde's "bend-and-snap" ensemble. The star kept Elle Woods' floral barrettes but then opted for an outfit you could very well find in the Legally Blonde clothing department. She also added her own touch by including a long jacket to hang off her shoulders paired with baggy pants.

To pull this off, accessorize with the most adorable hair clips you can find. Luckily for you, this pack from Amazon brings three gorgeous flower clips, which is exactly how many Grande wore in the scene.

After doing some extensive research, it looks like you can either buy a very, very expensive ostrich feather tube top for $1,300 or get real familiar with a glue gun. I suggest the latter. To make the top, you'll need a basic pink bandeau, like this one from Walmart.

You'll also need a pink faux feather boa to hot glue to the top. Here's one from Amazon.

Oh, and here's a sheer pink wrap to wear around your shoulders.

Next, grab any pair of blue jeans (preferably baggy) and coordinate with a red belt.

Almost there. Lastly, you’ll just want some ponytail extensions. It's an Ari essential!

2. Mean Girls Ariana

Throw it back to Mean Girls with an ode to Regina George in this "on Wednesdays we wear pink” ensemble. Also, you can wear it any other day of the week besides Halloween, IRL.

The first step to becoming Regina George, aka, Grande, is obtaining a long blonde wig. This one from Amazon is available for $44.

A little pink cardigan is a must as well.

This "A Little Bit Needy" top will really bring your outfit together. You can opt for a plain white tank, but if you want to be spot-on, snatch this shirt for $27.

Pair with a plaid mini skirt and you’re all set.

3. Legally Blonde Ariana

Grande looked amazing dressed as Elle Woods in her “Thank U, Next” MV. Her all-pink ensemble gave off major girl power vibes, so if you want to radiate the same energy this Halloween, this outfit is for you.

I scoured the web for replicas, and I’m not going to lie, I had a tough time finding a hot pink vinyl jacket that was the same length as Ari’s. This cropped hot pink denim jacket from SHEIN is similar enough. Feel free to add feather trim if you so desire.

You'll also need a hot pink mini skirt. This one from Kawaii Babe will do just fine.

And a pink bandeau to match.

4. 13 Going on 30 Ariana

This look is so sweet and perfect if you want to opt for a comfortable and cute look for Halloween while still paying tribute to your fave pop star.

First, I suggest styling your hair just like Grande, aka, Jenna Rink. If you need a wig, "snatch" the one below. FYI, it's synthetic, so don't add any heat.

Then, you'll need to pair this red, patterned wrap top with any jeans you already own.

And if you really want to commit to this costume, here's a lightweight, toy dollhouse you can carry around during your Halloween bash (or at least pose with for a cute IG photo).

5. "Studying At Harvard" Ariana

This is another iconic look that Grande brilliantly recreated from Legally Blonde and, lucky for you, it can be pulled off with just a few items.

You'll want to get your hands on a pink faux fur jacket, like this one from Ultamodan.

Pair it with a white bikini top and white pants.

You'll also want to buy a gorgeous pair of red sunglasses, like this one on Amazon.

Finish it off with fur-lined heels.

6. "I'm Taking The Dog" Ariana

This scene is so memorable from both Legally Blonde and the "Thank U, Next" video, so it would make a great option for Halloween.

Most importantly, you'll need a pink, faux-fur jacket.

Match the jacket with a hot pink turtleneck or high-neck top.

You'll also want a blonde wig to braid into pigtails.

Top it off with a white flower beanie and cat-eye sunglasses.

7. "Jingle Bell Rock" Ariana

A major scene-stealer in Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video was the recurring ode to Mean Girls' naughty talent show performance. You'll only need a few items and three other gal pals to pull this off.

First, grab a blonde wig.

Then, put on a sexy Ms. Claus costume.

Don't forget Ari's signature touch: black, thigh-high boots.

8. President Ariana

Grande’s “Positions” MV was full of fashion inspiration since she wore various outfits throughout the visual. However, her most iconic one was her presidential look.

To replicate Grande’s style, start with a plain white, long-sleeve top.

Then, add a white beaded necklace.

You’ll also want a long white skirt, like the one below from ASOS.

Finally, to really give this look the regal touch, accessorize with an elegant white hat.

9. ‘60s Ariana

Grande took fans on a sci-fi journey with her “34+35” MV. While her fembot look may be hard to copy, her ‘60s outfit is simpler because all you would need is a pink dress, purple gloves, and pink heels.

This short pink dress from Dolls Kill is perfect because it also has spaghetti straps and pink fur in the front.

These pumps are in the same shade of baby pink as the dress above, making them the perfect combination.

Finish the look with these purple gloves from Amazon.

10. Sweetener Ariana

This list wouldn’t be complete without including at least one look from Grande’s 2019 Sweetener tour. I chose her all-red outfit because it seemed the easiest to replicate with a few inexpensive products from SHEIN.

Most importantly, you’ll want a red crossbody bralette top.

Next, pair it with a red mini skirt.

Of course, you’ll also want some red thigh-high boots.

Lastly, remember to style your hair in that classic Ari ponytail.