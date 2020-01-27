Ariana Grande has returned to the Grammys after last year's decision not to attend. She sat out the 2019 edition after a public spat with producers over which songs she could sing during her performance. (She wanted to do "7 Rings," they reportedly countered with "a medley.") But this year, everything seemed to be running smoothly, with Grande booked to perform. That's why it was such a surprise when Grande took home no awards awards. Even Billie Eilishwas shocked at Ariana Grande's 2020 Grammy snub.

Ariana Grande was already a Grammy winner going into the night, having won for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2019 for her album Sweetener, despite not being present to receive the award. (She was up for two awards that night — "God Is a Woman," for Best Pop Solo Performance, lost out to Lady Gaga.)

This year, Grande returned with a banner set of nominations, five altogether, the most she's ever garnered. Ironically, two of those were for last year's argued over single, "7 Rings," which is nominated for both Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. She was also up for Best Pop Vocal Album for a second year running, this time for Thank U, Next, which was also nominated for Album of the Year.

And she was nominated along with Social House for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration on "Boyfriend."

Grande lost out for Best Pop Solo Performance to Lizzo, for "Truth Hurts." She also lost out for Best Pop Vocal Album to Billie Eilish, who took it home for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? And the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance passed her over as well, opting instead for Lil Nas and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road."

As for the two biggest awards of the night, by the time the Grammys rolled around to them, it was clear Billie Eilish was sweeping the biggest categories. Grande lost both Album and Record of the Year to her. Eilish handled the situation gracefully, and even used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to say that she believed that Album of the Year should have gone to Grande.

Eilish was worthy of these wins, and it was gracious of her to recognize her peer being passed over. And Grande seemed like she appreciated the thought.