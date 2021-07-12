It looks like Ariana Grande’s post-wedding bliss is still alive and well. The “7 Rings” singer was absolutely beaming in a new set of photos with her hubby, where they enjoyed some R&R on their honeymoon. The couple probably could have gone anywhere for their special trip, but Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's honeymoon photos in the Netherlands seemed like a perfect choice.

Grande took to Instagram on Sunday, July 11 with her honeymoon pics, using a snail and waffle emoji for the caption to signify her location choice in the Netherlands. Ever since her surprise wedding, fans have been hungry for more details on their new life together, and the new photos were the ultimate insight into their romance. In one photo, Grande and Gomez were seen nestled up in a wooden shoe a shoe — a Netherlands tradition. They also went on swan boats and took drives through the country.

Overall, the honeymoon excursion appeared to be low-key, but romantic nonetheless. You can see the collection of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s honeymoon photos below.

Grande’s engagement (and eventual wedding) came as a shock to fans, especially seeing as she was dating Gomez for less than a year before he put a ring on her finger. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony five months after she announced her engagement.

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people," her rep told People at the time. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Grande has been notably private about her whirlwind romance with Gomez, but she’s made a point to post about their most important milestones. “!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u,” she wrote on April 3 when sharing a slew of photos with her husband. A month later, she shared a collection of wedding photos to her grid.

Grande and Gomez are signed up for a lifetime together, and from the looks of it, their relationship just keep getting sweeter.