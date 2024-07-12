Um, Did Ariana Just Cancel Her Tour Before Even Announcing It?

Just as Ariana Grande was starting to tease some exciting expansions in the Eternal Sunshine universe... she switched positions. On July 11, the pop star shared that she’s “decided to put a temporary pin” in anything related to her latest album, presumably referring to any tour plans or a deluxe release, both of which she had spoken about days prior to the post. The sun may be setting for now, but at least it sounds like Eternal Sunshine will radiate again — after a long wait.

Grande wrote that the reason she’s putting her music on the back burner is so that she can put all of her focus on the upcoming Wicked movies, which she stars in as Glinda. “I have decided to put a temporary pin in all things that are not Wicked for now,” she wrote. “I am deeply grateful for your patience and mostly, so, inexplicably excited for all that is to come.”

The message seemed to reference Grande’s recent comments about possibly going on an Eternal Sunshine tour and working on a deluxe version of the album.

During a July 9 podcast appearance, Grande admitted she had hopes to organize a “mini” tour for Eternal Sunshine in between the release of the two Wicked movies, which are coming out in November 2024 and November 2025.

“I still want it, too,” Grande said of a tour. “I think it would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two Wicked films. I think there’s a version of that that exists.” She added a disclaimer that this possible tour would only be a “mini sampling of shows” instead, but it’s something she’s been planning: “I do think it’d be really nice to do that, and it’s something my team and I are working on coming up with options for.”

At the same time, Grande also teased the future release of a deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine. “With time, I’ve been inspired to write more songs and inclined to do this deluxe,” she said. “It’s an idea that’s become something I can’t not do. The final song on it is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.”

However, as with the tour, Grande downplayed expectations by adding she isn’t planning to release the deluxe version for a while. “I want to ... take my time to execute my vision for this deluxe and make sure that it’s worth the wait,” she said. “I wouldn’t say [it’ll release] any time super soon.”

Since Grande’s Instagram note was posted just two days after those statements, it sounds like she’s telling her fans not to hold their breath for a tour or new music right now.