Social media can be a tough place for any 20-year-old, but it’s especially tricky when you’re the daughter of two massive celebrities. While Apple Martin didn’t ask for gossip about her personal life to become a public fascination, she has managed to carve out her own clandestine corner of the internet where she can freely be herself. And that includes getting into political territory as often as she likes.

The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin opened up about her social media habits in a rare interview with Interview Magazine on April 2. She confirmed she is on Instagram, but keeps her account private. Unlike other public figures at her level of fame, she has less than 2,000 people following her on the app.

“I have 1,794 followers,” Martin said. “I only follow my friends and my friends follow me.”

She confessed that curating her IG feed to “make it nice” is a favorite hobby, and that in addition to sharing life updates, she also frequently posts about much heavier issues. “Politics,” Martin said of her account’s main focus. “I post a lot of stories about what’s going on.”

In addition to scrolling the ‘Gram, Martin shared what else is keeping her busy as a college junior at Vanderbilt University. She is following in her mom’s dramatic footsteps by participating in one of her school’s productions. “I’m in the lovely Vanderbilt Original Cast, the esteemed cabaret theater group,” Martin said. “This semester’s show is a musical parody of Love Island called Love on an Island. It’s so fun. The songs are phenomenal.”

However, theater is not her major. For that big decision, Martin looked to another iconic blonde for inspiration. “I’m a law, history, and society major ... I cannot lie, I was like, ‘I’ll just be Elle Woods,’” Martin said. “It’s a lot harder than it looks. I don’t know how she managed to go to law school every day as fabulous as she did.”