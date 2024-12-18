Apple Martin’s high society debut at Le Bal des Débutantes on Nov. 30 got a lot of people talking — and this time, the conversation wasn’t about how she is a carbon copy of her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow. After a video of Martin posing for photos at the event went viral on TikTok, the comments section accused her of being a “mean girl.” Then, on Dec. 16, Martin and her friends made a since-deleted TikTok, seemingly addressing the speculation and defending her character.

“I don’t know how anyone has a problem with us, we are such a delight,” Martin mimed the words of the TikTok sound, per E!. “We are two of the funniest girls and I know us, like offline. When I tell you, there aren’t two more caring, charitable, generous, kind...” Martin’s friend, Ava Crox, posted the video on Dec. 16 but took it down shortly after.

ICYMI, the rumors started when French magazine Paris Match posted a video from Le Bal des Débutantes on TikTok on Dec. 1. In the clip, the debutants are lining up for a photographer to take their picture. While Aliénor Loppin de Montmort, another deb, posed, Martin came up from behind and started posing as well.

Instagram: @gwynethpaltrow

The video went viral with over 6 million views. But the comments section wasn’t too kind to Martin. TikTokers seemed to think that Martin’s actions were in poor taste and called out her “mean girl” behavior under the post. “She just came and stole that other girl’s thunder… ok,” one commented on the video. Another wrote, “Mean girl of a teenage film vibe.”

However, it doesn’t seem like there are any hard feelings between Martin and the other girl in the TikTok. Since the video gained traction online, Loppin de Montmort spoke out in defense of Martin. “[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting,” Loppin de Montmort told People. “She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!”