Apple Martin is finally responding to those bullying rumors. Speculation about Martin being a mean girl has gotten traction online, with some people even claiming that she was kicked out of school for being a bully. Now, Martin is addressing the “completely false” rumors directly.

"Hi! I didn't wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand," Martin wrote in a comment, which she later shared on her Instagram Stories. "I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone."

"I completely understand ppl not liking me and that is okay! The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions," she added. "But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that ❤️."

Martin previously addressed the speculation about her attitude. In November 2024, a clip of Martin at Le Bal des Débutantes (a debutante ball in Paris) went viral, with commenters claiming that she stole the spotlight from a fellow deb, Aliénor Loppin de Montmort, by stepping into her moment on-camera.

At the time, Loppin de Montmort defended Martin. "[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting,” she told People. “She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!"

At the time, Martin poked fun at the rumors on TikTok, but in an April 2025 interview with Interview Magazine, she opened up more about dealing with that level of public scrutiny. “It’s interesting because I grew up with that uneven balance of getting out of the airport with my mom and being bombarded with cameras, and then just being a normal kid,” she said at the time. “I remember I read Discipline and Punish [by Michel Foucault], which is a great book, but talking about the surveillance state — I feel like I’ve grown up with that, which is really scary and makes me very anxious about making mistakes.

According to Martin, this level of attention has impacted how she handles fame. “So I was really discouraged from doing anything in the public eye. Also, I was like, ‘I don’t think we need another celebrity child in the world,’” she said. “I just try to do what feels right and block out anything regarding me in the news to the best of my ability. And I’m getting a lot better at being like, ‘F*ck it.’ I’m not going to be scared. I just want to do what seems fun and figure my life out.”