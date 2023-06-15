Let’s be real: Snooping through your mom’s closet is a daughter’s right of passage, but it takes on a different meaning when your mom happens to be Gwyneth Paltrow and her closet includes gowns from Alexander McQueen. On June 15, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of her 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin (whom she shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin) trying on one of her old Oscars dresses — and in the pic, Apple looked just like her mom.

OK, so Gwyneth didn’t share this little BTS moment completely unprompted. During an Instagram Q&A, one of the actor’s followers asked her, “does apple ever wear any of ur fashion archives?” In response, she posted a pic of Apple wearing the gown while standing in her mom’s luxurious walk-in closet. No further explanation required.

The gown was Gwyneth’s choice for the 2002 Oscars. Designed by Alexander McQueen, it features a sheer, ruched top with a full black skirt. Gwyneth herself called the look one of her “worst” in a Goop Q&A in 2013, per Huff Post. When discussing the “goth Alexander McQueen” look, she explained that although she “still love[d] the dress itself,” she wished she had made some different styling choices. “I should have worn a bra, and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup. Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to — a little bit of punk at the Oscars,” she said at the time.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

However, in 2021, Paltrow changed her tune about the look. During an interview with Vogue, Paltrow recalled how she felt about the gown. “Everybody really hated this [dress] ... but I think it's kind of dope. I'm into it," she explained, per InStyle. "I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical. I think at the time it was too goth, I think people thought it was too hard, so I think it sort of shocked people. But I like it." Seems like her daughter feels the same.

Instagram: @gwynethpaltrow

Apple might not be an actor like her mom or a musician like her dad, but she’s still making a name for herself. In January, she joined Chanel’s group of it-girls, sitting front row at the fashion house’s Paris Fashion Week show — perhaps an Alexander McQueen show is next on the list.