Antonio Reveals What He Really Thinks Of Alex After The Ultimatum

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the first eight episodes of The Ultimatum Season 2.

The latest season of The Ultimatum is filled with romance, heartbreak, and of course, a ton of fights. The most explosive confrontation of all was sparked by a tense conversation between Antonio and Alex at the end of Episode 5. The fallout of that exchange didn’t just make the two men sworn enemies; it also completely imploded Alex’s seemingly strong relationship with Roxanne. Now that Alex is a thing of his past, Antonio tells Elite Daily that he doesn’t see his rival as an evil person, but he does think Alex needs to do some work on himself.

Alex landed a direct hit on all of Antonio’s insecurities during the guys’ night out right before the trial marriages were ending. Since he had been paired with Antonio’s girlfriend Roxanne, Alex pulled him aside to give him his assessment of Roxanne as a partner. And he did not mince his words. He told Antonio that Roxanne doesn’t respect him, which immediately triggered a seething rage inside Antonio. He accused Alex of making up that lie to try to break him and Roxanne up, and Roxanne also claimed Alex was lying and overstepping. At the changeover, both Antonio and Roxanne called Alex out, making their feelings about him very clear.

Despite all the animosity, Antonio says that he doesn’t think Alex is all bad. “I don’t think he’s malicious at all. I don’t think he woke up and was like, ‘I'm going to ruin somebody’s day,’” Antonio says. “To say that he’s a bad or malicious person is just so off base, but I do think that he could work on his own abilities of introspection, but that doesn’t make him any less of a human being. If he sucked, I don’t think he would’ve gotten as far in his life as he has.”

He goes on to explain why what Alex had said to him set him off so intensely: “He just drilled into my biggest insecurity,” Antonio says. “Because Roxanne is super successful, graduated from an elite college, has an elite job, and owns her own company. How much more could you succeed? And that’s just not been my experience in life. So I was always worried about just being enough for her. So for him to say, ‘She doesn’t respect you,’ that was always something that I struggled with in the back of my mind.”