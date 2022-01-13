Miranda Questions Her Marriage In The And Just Like That Episode 8 Promo

The premise of the original SATC was dating life in the Big Apple and trying to find a life partner in the morass of men crammed together in Manhattan. Though And Just Like That began with everyone happy and settled, as the new series has gone one, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are slowly working their way back to single; first, Carrie lost Big, and now Miranda is having an affair. But the And Just Like That Episode 8 promo promises Miranda’s two-timing won’t last long.

Warning: Spoilers for And Just like That Episode 7 follow. Though the main thrust of Episode 7 was Carrie dipping her toe into the dating pool with Peter, over in Miranda-land, things got back on track with Che. It’d been a few months since their encounter on the counter, but once Che realized Miranda was up for full-on seduction, it was off to the races and the bedroom.

But as Episode 7 also reminded viewers, Steve is still here! And he still wants his wife, even if she’s no longer interested. Steve was always a bit of a hapless mench in the original series, but he has a good heart. And though this may be a massive journey of self-discovery for Miranda, Steve doesn’t deserve to be left in the dark.

Apparently, Che agrees in the new promo. Check out her ultimatum to Miranda before their affair can continue.

Episode 8 is titled “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered.” The synopsis is pretty straightforward, backing up the promo: “After coming clean to Che, Miranda considers a life-altering decision. Carrie tries to learn more about her mysterious neighbor.”

For longtime fans, this prospect of divorce is bittersweet. As someone who watched the show in real-time back in the day, Miranda and Steve’s relationship was the most formative of the four and the one I identified with most. (It also felt much more accurate than Carrie and Big, who were too much of a fantasy.) But in the SATC days, a character like Miranda coming out was still mostly unthinkable, even on HBO. (Notably, Cynthia Nixon did not come out as LGBTQ+ until after the show’s run ended.) With only two episodes left in the miniseries, giving Miranda a chance to tell Steve the truth and give their relationship a proper send-off is what the characters and the fans deserve.

New episodes of And Just Like That stream every Thursday on HBO Max.