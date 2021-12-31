Miranda Drops A Bombshell In The And Just Like That Season 1, Episode 6 Promo

We’re officially halfway through Season 1 of HBO Max’s And Just Like That, and so far the Sex and the City reboot seems to mostly be about how it’s never too late in life to learn new things about yourself. And no character is embodying that lesson more than Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon). Miranda has been on quite a journey so far, and there are still five more episodes to go. It looks like that journey is only going to get ramped up even more, since Miranda drops a major bombshell in the And Just Like That Episode 6 promo.

Sparks flew between Miranda and Carrie’s podcast co-host/boss Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) from the second they met in AJLT Episode 1. Those first sparks, though, were the angry kind after Miranda discovered Che sneaking her son a joint at Big’s (Chris Noth) funeral. But, as everyone knows, the line between hatred and love is a very fine one, and Miranda very quickly moved to the love side of things with Che... or at the very least, the lust side of things. Miranda and Che started getting very flirty with each other, so it came as no surprise when things finally got physical between them in Episode 5. Now, in the Episode 6 promo, Miranda lets Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) know that she fantasizes about Che. It looks like Miranda is going all in on exploring her identity and sharing that journey with her friends. You can check out the bombshell-dropping moment in the promo clip below:

The rest of the And Just Like That Episode 6 promo teases a possible move downtown for Carrie, who’s been a consummate uptown girl since the start of Sex and the City. But, this new series is all about growth and exploration for the ladies, so it makes sense that Carrie might try a new chapter in a new neighborhood. Meanwhile, Anthony (Mario Cantone) asks Carrie for help getting a facelift from a plastic surgeon (played by Jonathan Groff) and Charlotte runs into an issue with the antiquated Madame Alexander dolls she’s given her kids. It looks like Miranda isn’t the only one making big moves on And Just Like That.

New episodes of And Just Like That stream on HBO Max each Thursday.