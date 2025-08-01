Carrie Bradshaw’s story is coming to an end. On Aug. 1, And Just Like That’s showrunner, writer, and director Michael Patrick King shared a statement to the show’s social media accounts, announcing that the Sex and the City reboot would not return after the two-part Season 3 finale.

“While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That... season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop,” King wrote. “SJP (Sarah Jessica Parker) and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn't want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It's with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years."

Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the beloved character by clipping together Carrie’s most iconic moments from both AJLT and Sex and the City with a voiceover of a poem honoring her character’s life.

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all,” the actor wrote. “I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all of those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion.”

HBO Max

Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who played Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes, reposted Parker and King’s statements, expressing sadness and thanks that their characters’ times are coming to an end. Davis, who posted the official announcement to her Instagram feed, wrote “I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love.”

HBO Max

The HBO Max original series, which will have 12 episodes in its third season, will end on August 15. This calls for a cosmopolitan to cheer you up.