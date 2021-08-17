This Creepy American Horror Stories Season 2 Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

The American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, takes the original series’ winning season-long anthology formula one step further, creating a show in which each episode is a standalone horror story. It’s a throwback to old-school storytelling; in the early days of TV, horror series like The Twilight Zone and Alfred Hitchcock Presents were episodic anthologies. Clearly, what’s old is new again, and it’s also popular as ever, as American Horror Stories Season 2 is already a go at FX on Hulu.

The original American Horror Story anthology, now on its tenth season, is one of FX’s longest enduring shows from creator Ryan Murphy. Almost every fall (minus 2020 because it was 2020), a new season arrives on FX, like clockwork, with a giant cast of returning actors who play new roles every season. Its popularity meant that a spinoff was a no-brainer when FX was looking for a series to help anchor the new FX on Hulu streaming vertical, especially when episodes tied back to the original franchise seasons.

According to a press release shared by FX, the premiere of American Horror Stories on streaming was the most successful launch of any FX on Hulu series. With that kind of cred, fans knew a second season would almost certainly follow — and it is coming.

American Horror Stories Season 2 Trailer

FX released the first look at Season 2 on June 30, sharing a brief teaser of unsettling dolls living in a creepy dollhouse.

The first full trailer arrived on Wednesday, July 13, and made the creepy dolls look relatively tame, which is saying something.

American Horror Stories Season 2 Cast

A ton of Season 2 cast members were announced in a video posted on July 13, with many of the names being familiar within the Murphy-verse. The Season 2 cast includes Cody Fern, Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne, Judith Light, Max Greenfield, Dominique Jackson, Kristine Froseth, Gabourey Sidibe, Quvenzhané Wallis, Nico Greetham, Denis O’Hare, Madison Iseman, Kyla Drew Simmons, Derrick Aguis, Genevieve Aitken, Raven Scott, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Maryssa Menendez, Sarah Silva, Kyanna Simone, Anthony de la Torre, and Houston Jax Towe.

Cody Fern and Nico Greetham are returning after appearing in Season 1 of American Horror Stories. Both also starred in seasons of the core American Horror Story. Many of the new season’s cast previously appeared on American Horror Story, most notably Gabourey Sidibe, Denis O’Hare, and Max Greenfield.

American Horror Stories Season 2 Updates

Season 2 was confirmed on Aug. 13, 2021, one week ahead of the show’s first season finale, at the Television Critics Association Summer 2021 Tour. In addition to more American Horror Stories, the network announced two new spinoffs of Murphy’s signature series and a new American Crime Story season. The new season was filmed in early 2022, and the episode titles in June.

Episode 1: “Dollhouse”

Episode 2: “Necro”

Episode 3: “Aura”

Episode 4: “Drive”

Episode 5: “Bloody Mary”

Episode 6: “Facelift”

Episode 7: “Milkmaids”

Episode 8: “Lake”

American Horror Stories Season 2 Release Date

The new season will premiere on Thursday, July 21, 2022, and follow a weekly release schedule on Hulu.