Amber Rose Responded To Her Old Tweet About Kanye And Kim Blowing Up

Amber Rose is apologizing to the Kardashians for an “immature” tweet she made about them in 2015 after it resurfaced amid Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s ongoing divorce. On Sunday, Jan. 16, the 38-year-old model shared a lengthy note on Instagram addressing the situation, explaining “Kim nor her sisters deserved” that. In case you didn’t know, Rose and West dated from 2008 to 2010, and after he moved on with Kim, she blamed the reality star for their split and even beefed with her sister Khloé Kardashian, prompting West to throw shade at Rose. After the whole ordeal, Rose referred to the famous family as the “Kartrashians” on Twitter. Now, seven years later, she admits she regrets ever posting that tweet.

Following Rose and Khloé’s Twitter feud in 2015, West dissed his ex on The Breakfast Club radio show by saying, “I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim." Rose wasn’t having it, and that’s when she called the Kardashians the “Kartrashians” on Twitter. “@kanyewest I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u,” Rose tweeted in response to the rapper’s diss.

Her tweet recently resurfaced online, as tons of Twitter users began retweeting and responding to it in mid-January 2022 in reference to West and Kardashian’s drama with Julia Fox and Pete Davidson.

But Rose took to Instagram to make it clear she was wrong to diss the Kardashians.

“Man f*ck that old ass tweet,” Rose wrote in a message on her IG Story. “I never got an apology for his ’30 showers’ comment but f*ck it.”

“I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against slut shaming so something amazing came out of it,” Rose continued, referring to her annual walk that calls for an end to victim-blaming and slut shaming. “Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign it either. Sh*t was old and immature of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made.”

“Moving forward learn from my mistakes,” Rose continued. “We all have kids and family’s life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl. I just want to spread love and positivity.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Read Rose’s note apologizing to the Kardashians below.

INSTAGRAM

Neither West nor the Kardashians have responded to Rose’s message, but it certainly sounds like Rose is totally over all that drama.