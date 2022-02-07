Amazon had one of the hottest commercials of the the 2021 Super Bowl (read: a shirtless Michael B. Jordan), but the company is bringing the heat in a different way for this year’s big game. Amazon’s Super Bowl 2022 commercial with Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost dropped on Feb. 7. It features an Alexa device that can “read minds,” but the virtual assistant really uses it as an excuse to throw some shade. From a not-so-subtle hint about morning breath to questionable oysters, check out all the ways Alexa’s “mind-reading” capabilities messes with the couple.

Johansson and Jost, who got married in October 2020 and welcomed their son, Cosmo, in August 2021, team up in the new spot, although Alexa does her best to start some drama. An extended 90-second version of the Super Bowl 2022 commercial debuted on YouTube Feb. 7, and a 60-second version will air during the game on Feb. 13. “Is Alexa reading minds a good idea?” the YouTube caption reads. “No. No it is not.”

The video kicks off with Jost talking to Johansson as she walks to the living room. “Hey babe, check this out,” he says. “Alexa, it’s game day.” With the simple cue, Alexa appears to magically stream football on Prime Video, shut the blinds, and chill rosé. “It’s like she can read your mind,” Jost and Johansson say in unison. Then, a slew of different scenes showcase what life would be like if Alexa actually could read their minds — and the interactions between Johansson and Jost get hilariously shady.

Some highlights include Johansson being offended when Alexa orders mouthwash for her morning breath when she wakes up in bed with Jost, and Jost becoming suspicious when the blender keeps turning on as he tries to talk.

Courtesy of Amazon

After Johansson acts out a scene with some involved accents and says her play opens March 8, Alexa begins to set an elaborate reminder for Jost to get out of seeing the show, to which Johansson exclaimed, “What the f*ck?”

Alexa goes on to reveal Johansson’s bread made with her “Gammy’s recipe” was actually bought at Whole Foods, and the device plays Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies” in response to Jost asking Johansson if she likes filming love scenes with “those hot guys” to which Johansson had replied, “It’s the worst.” See? So. Much. Shade.

After living with mind-reading Alexa (and many other shady moments), they both agree it’s probably better to live in a world where Alexa doesn’t have magical powers. You can watch the full ad below:

If the commercial didn’t turn you off a mind-reading virtual assistant, as of Feb. 7, you can try it yourself by asking your Amazon device, “Alexa, what’s on my mind?” Oh, and if your answer is wondering what Johansson’s play was all about, I’m right there with you.