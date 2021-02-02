Leave it to Michael B. Jordan to give Alexa the "Sexiest Man Alive" treatment. In Amazon's new Super Bowl ad, one woman imagines what the world would be like if the virtual assistant was housed in the Black Panther star's body — and things quickly get out of hand. Michael B. Jordan as Alexa in Amazon's Super Bowl 2021 commercial will have you screaming as Jordan "transforms" into the smart speaker.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Amazon decided to start all our mornings off on the best foot possible by dropping an extended version of its Super Bowl ad starring People's reigning Sexiest Man Alive, and it's basically a one minute-and-30-second thirst trap of all things Michael B. Jordan. (The game day ad is only one minute long.) The premise? An Amazon saleswoman marvels over the 4th generation Echo, which was released in January, remarking that she couldn't think of a better body to house the virtual assistant — until she sees an ad for Jordan's Without Remorse out the window.

Things quickly escalate as she takes the Creed star to her home and her new Alexa helps her around the house, from telling her she's the most beautiful woman she's ever seen (in French!) to helping her buy bath oil, hilariously much to her husband's annoyance. Just in case we needed more eye candy, Jordan does his thing as he's soaked by sprinklers, takes his shirt off to "dim the lights," and reads a particularly scintillating audio book while the woman takes a bath. Unsurprisingly, her husband isn't a big fan of the steamy new development and offers a lot of the comedic relief of the commercial by trying to reverse his wife's orders ("Alex, lights up!").

The clip ends with the Adonis actor sitting in the bathtub and reciting to the woman words from a romance story — and then she's transported back to reality.

Unsurprisingly, viewers took to the comments section to give the commercial rave reviews, lauding it for its creativity, comedic timing, and, of course, its leading man that had everyone imagining what it would be like to have your Alexa housed in Jordan's body.

In a Feb. 2 interview with USA Today, Jordan opened up about shooting the Amazon ad and called it a "bucket list" experience.

"You just have so many memorable Super Bowl commercials going back over the years," he told the publication. "Being a part of [one], it's a bucket list type thing to check off, you know? Like, 'OK, cool, I was part of a Super Bowl moment.' ... It's pretty cool to be a part of that."

Unfortunately, there won't be any part of Jordan in sight if you order the currently available $99.99 Echo Show or the new Echo Show 10, which is available for pre-order and will be available as of Feb. 25 for $249.99, but the commercial is here to stay. You can see it again during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7, and then again (and again) on YouTube.