Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially both parents! The pair recently welcomed their first child together. Johansson was already a mom to one child with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, a daughter named Rose, and her household has just grown by one more. The announcement that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed their first baby together has fans happy crying.

Johansson and Jost kept their pregnancy largely under wraps. In fact, it wasn’t confirmed she was expecting her second child until one day before her rep revealed the baby was born to People on Aug. 18. The pair was slow to share details of the baby’s birth, but according to reports Colin Jost’s celebratory Instagram, it’s a boy.

“Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” he wrote in a simple Instagram post.

Johansson has yet to speak out directly about the baby’s birth, and it was her rep who first confirmed the news to People. However, it is rumored Jost briefly mentioned the baby news during a live performance at Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut one week earlier. “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” he reportedly told the audience.

You can see Jost’s post confirming the baby’s arrival and name below.

Jost’s Instagram post also cracked a joke about how stealthy he and his wife were about hiding the baby news. He added the hashtag #wegotawaywithitforalongtime to the end of his post.

This is Jost’s first child, although Johansson welcomed her firstborn in September 2014. The actress has been incredibly open about her experience as a mom.

“Being a parent myself was just invaluably helpful to me,” she told People in February 2020. “I had empathy for Rosie’s plate that I may not have had insight on otherwise. She was just a joy to play. She’s a warm, lovable character that felt really comfy to me. And I wanted that to come across, that she’s just comfortable and kind of sugary and warm.”

Now, she just has to show her hubby the parenting ropes!