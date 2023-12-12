Amanda Bynes Addressed Her Face Tattoo In Her New Podcast

After four years, Amanda Bynes is ready to talk about that bold tattoo choice. The actor surprised her fans when she debuted a large heart outline inked on her left cheek back in 2019. In the years since, Bynes has mentioned possibly removing the tat, but has since come around to the mindset that it’s not actually that serious. Bynes revealed in recent Instagram posts she still has the heart tattoo, and spoke about it on the first episode of her new podcast.

Bynes launched her comeback by dropping her new podcast, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, on Saturday, Dec. 9. The first episode’s guest was tattoo artist Dahlia Moth, so naturally, body art came up as a conversation topic. “Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos,” Bynes decreed. “It shouldn’t matter.”

The statement comes shortly after Bynes made her return to Instagram in late October and revealed she still has her face tattoo in a video post. Back in March 2022, Bynes had announced she was in the process of removing the tattoo, but clearly she did not complete the process.

Bynes also spoke about her “new look” in a TikTok posted shortly after the podcast premiered, revealing she had a surgery on her eyelids.

“So I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look and I was never open about this before but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skinfolds in the corners of my eyes,” Bynes said. “So I don't have those skinfolds anymore. It was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin.”

Bynes’ new podcast marks her first return to the spotlight since she stepped away from acting in 2010. In 2018, Bynes indicated she would be open to returning to showbiz, but she was still under a conservatorship at the time. Her nine-year conservatorship was officially terminated in 2022.

Bynes stated that she hopes the new podcast will grow and become “mainstream” as she continues to release episodes. “At first we are going to interview our friends and then we're hoping to take it mainstream and interview celebrities and artists,” Bynes said in an Instagram video describing her future plans.