Ready for a new era in her life, Amanda Bynes revealed a new transformation that’s shocking fans everywhere. After a three-month Instagram hiatus, the Nickelodeon alum returned on Tuesday, March 8 with some major updates in store. Apparently, Bynes has begun the process of removing her face tattoo and debuted a new hair color. That means the heart ink on her cheek and her ombre ‘do will soon be no more.

The 35-year-old star announced her changes with a series of IG videos. After her first post about an upcoming court date in regards to ending her conservatorship, she began posting her makeover. On Thursday, March 10, Bynes shared a video of herself in clear-framed glasses and bright bold lipstick. “Tattoo removal process,” the caption read. It looks like she just received a laser treatment, because on her cheek, you can see how much her heart-shaped tattoo has faded. It’s almost totally disappeared.

Of course, that’s not all she’s changed up. Previously, the She’s the Man actor rocked a black and gray ombre hairdo. But in two videos, her locks were dyed a very inky black. “Bye bye ombré hair!” Bynes wrote. She also updated her fringe to be a sweeping curtain bang. The sides of her head are shaved in a trendy style.

This new look comes on the heels of Bynes seeking to end her conservatorship that’s been in place since 2013. “The parents are happy, thrilled," Tamar Arminak, Bynes’ parents’ attorney, told NBC in February. "The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her." Her court day about the proceedings is happening this month, so these new changes might have something to do with Bynes preparing for her next steps in life.