Amanda Bynes Thanked Fans In An IG Video For Supporting Her Conservatorship Case

Amanda Bynes has rejoined Instagram. Nearly two weeks after the actor reportedly filed to end her conservatorship, Bynes has uploaded her first post on a new Instagram account. Under the handle @amanda.bynes1986, Bynes posted a front-facing video on March 8 and thanked her fans for supporting her conservatorship case.

“What's up, Instagram?” Bynes said, before noting she has a court date in two weeks. “I want to thank you all for your love and support. Peace out.”

According to People, Bynes first entered a temporary conservatorship in 2013 after allegedly setting fire to a driveway. Bynes’ mother, Lynn Bynes, was granted full conservatorship of her daughter in 2014, per People.

Bynes filed to end her conservatorship on Feb. 23, 2022. Two days later, People reported on Feb. 25 that Bynes’ attorney David Esquibias confirmed the request for termination. “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary,” Esquibias told People.

According to NBC News, Bynes’ next court date is set for March 22. On Feb. 25, the outlet spoke with Tamar Arminak, an attorney for Bynes’ family. “The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news,” Arminak told NBC News. “The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her. They 100 percent support her decision to end the conservatorship."

Though court documents obtained by People in September 2021 stated that a status report on Bynes’ health was scheduled for January 2023, Esquibias told People that information is “incorrect.”

“Her conservatorship is not extended through March 2023. It is open day today,” he told People. “A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years. Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda.”

Since sharing her initial Instagram video, Bynes has uploaded three more posts under the new user handle. The first was a downward-facing photo of a sidewalk with two people standing, one of who is presumably her and the other tagged as the account @littlemonster8991. Bynes also posted behind-the-scenes footage from a commercial and tagged the same account.

In addition to these posts, Bynes uploaded another front-facing video silently showing off her facial heart tattoo. She captioned the post, “tattoo removal process…”

Bynes holds a lot of memories for fans who grew up watching her hit Nickelodeon show The Amanda Show and iconic movies like She’s The Man, What A Girl Wants, Sydney White, and Easy A. Fans are wishing her the best.