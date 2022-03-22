On March 22, a judge in Ventura County, California, ruled to end Amanda Bynes’ nearly nine-year conservatorship. People and The New York Times both reported on the legal proceeding. Following the dissolution of her conservatorship, the former actor reportedly provided a statement to People through her lawyer David A. Esquibias, and she sounds hopeful about her next chapter.

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," Bynes said, according to People.

In her statement, Bynes also noted she’s spent the past few years prioritizing her health in an effort to “live and work independently” and plans to focus on her well-being.

As The New York Times reported, Ventura County Judge Roger L. Lund granted Bynes’ request. “She’s done everything the court has asked over a long period of time,” he said, according to the Times.

Bynes first entered a conservatorship in 2013 with her mother, Lynn Bynes, as the conservator, following a series of what the Times described as “erratic” events.

In February, Bynes reportedly began publicly expressing her desire to end the conservatorship. People reported on Feb. 25 she filed a request in the California court system to dissolve the legal condition. "She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and SoulCycle classes,” Esquibias told People at the time.

In March, Bynes rejoined Instagram under a new username, @amanda.bynes1986. Her first post (that has since been deleted) was a front-facing video thanking her fans for their support before acknowledging the March 22 court date. “I want to thank you all for your love and support. Peace out,” she said in the video. She’s continued to post occasionally on Instagram, including documenting her efforts to remove a heart-shaped face tattoo.

As for what’s next, in her statement to People, Bynes expressed hope about future projects, including a fragrance line. “I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can," she said, per People. This aligns with her Instagram bio, which currently says, “Check back for updates on [a] new fragrance!”

With her conservatorship now in the rear-view, Bynes has the freedom to chart an independent new chapter.