Here's The Deal With A-Rod's Dating Life After His Split From J.Lo

There are plenty of fish in the sea. But after landing (and losing) a catch like J.Lo, Alex Rodriguez has had all eyes on his post-breakup love life as of late. The MLB star and Lopez parted ways in March 2021 after four years of partnership and, just months later, the Hustlers actor seemingly started ~sneaky linking~ with none other than her own ex, Ben Affleck. But Bennifer’s reconciliation’s got everyone wondering: Is Alex Rodriguez dating after his split from Jennifer Lopez, or is he still in heartbreak recovery mode? The answer is pretty unexpected.

The demise of a long-term relationship can play out in lots of ways: one can get back with an ex; one can spontaneously cut off their hair and embark on a new journey of self-discovery; one can redownload every single dating app known to mankind. Although A-Rod doesn’t seem to have a post-relationship shag — and there haven’t been any reports of people coming across his dating profiles on Raya (*cough* it happened to Affleck *cough*) — it is known he’s in touch with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, who he had two kids with. Unlike Bennifer, the exes aren’t jet-setting to Miami and Montana together; they’re just gym buddies. But that’s still gotta count for something, right?

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Turns out, not so much. A source close to Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight that finding a boo isn’t in the former baseball player’s current game plan. The source clarified that, no, Rodriguez is not in romantic cahoots with Affleck’s SNL producer ex, Lindsay Shookus, despite A-Rod being seen with her at a party recently. The two are simply friends and have been for 15 years, according to ET’s source.

“He was at [Shookus’] house for an hour," the source said on June 22, adding that Rodriguez “is friends with a lot of women.” Just one day before, Rodriguez’s reps confirmed to PageSix that “there is absolutely zero there,” which is a *strong* choice of words!

On the topic of Rodriguez hopping back into dating, ET’s source completely dismissed the idea — for now. “He isn’t going to be dating for a while,” they noted.

So, there you have it: A-Rod is an unbothered, single pringle. Now, excuse me while I drive myself nuts trying to figure out how long “a while” actually is.