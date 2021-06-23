Entertainment
CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient US singer Jennifer Lopez and fiance former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez arrive for the 2019 CFDA fashion awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Here's The Deal With A-Rod's Dating Life After His Split From J.Lo

Don't believe all the rumors.

By Sydney N. Sweeney
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

There are plenty of fish in the sea. But after landing (and losing) a catch like J.Lo, Alex Rodriguez has had all eyes on his post-breakup love life as of late. The MLB star and Lopez parted ways in March 2021 after four years of partnership and, just months later, the Hustlers actor seemingly started ~sneaky linking~ with none other than her own ex, Ben Affleck. But Bennifer’s reconciliation’s got everyone wondering: Is Alex Rodriguez dating after his split from Jennifer Lopez, or is he still in heartbreak recovery mode? The answer is pretty unexpected.

The demise of a long-term relationship can play out in lots of ways: one can get back with an ex; one can spontaneously cut off their hair and embark on a new journey of self-discovery; one can redownload every single dating app known to mankind. Although A-Rod doesn’t seem to have a post-relationship shag — and there haven’t been any reports of people coming across his dating profiles on Raya (*cough* it happened to Affleck *cough*) — it is known he’s in touch with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, who he had two kids with. Unlike Bennifer, the exes aren’t jet-setting to Miami and Montana together; they’re just gym buddies. But that’s still gotta count for something, right?

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Turns out, not so much. A source close to Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight that finding a boo isn’t in the former baseball player’s current game plan. The source clarified that, no, Rodriguez is not in romantic cahoots with Affleck’s SNL producer ex, Lindsay Shookus, despite A-Rod being seen with her at a party recently. The two are simply friends and have been for 15 years, according to ET’s source.

“He was at [Shookus’] house for an hour," the source said on June 22, adding that Rodriguez “is friends with a lot of women.” Just one day before, Rodriguez’s reps confirmed to PageSix that “there is absolutely zero there,” which is a *strong* choice of words!

On the topic of Rodriguez hopping back into dating, ET’s source completely dismissed the idea — for now. “He isn’t going to be dating for a while,” they noted.

So, there you have it: A-Rod is an unbothered, single pringle. Now, excuse me while I drive myself nuts trying to figure out how long “a while” actually is.