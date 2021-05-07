Chrissy Teigen always tells (or, should I say, tweets) it like it is, and her latest commentary is no exception to this rule. In response to the viral TikTok videos that young women have shared about matching with older male celebs on Raya (which is basically like a hyper-exclusive Tinder), the model and Cravings author formed a few opinions of her own. Chrissy Teigen’s tweet about celebrities like Ben Affleck’s “creepy” Raya messages is so honest.

These days, it’s common knowledge Ben Affleck is living that bachelor #lyfe. In January 2021, he and actress Ana De Armas broke up, and in May, rumors about the 48-year-old actor reuniting with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez started swirling around after her split from Alex Rodriguez. While it’s no shock Affleck has also been on dating app Raya — an invite-only social media app that many A-listers use — it is surprising how he’s been using the platform.

On May 3, TikTok influencer Nivine Jay explained how she matched with Affleck on Raya, and unmatched him shortly after because she thought his profile was just a catfish. Little did she know, the profile was actually his — and he sent her a video on Instagram in response. “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me,” Affleck said in the short clip. Jay’s TikTok went viral, and Affleck received a decent amount of backlash online for being a “creep,” which Jay told E! News was unjustified because she wasn’t trying to paint him in a negative light.

The Jay-Affleck saga stopped there. Regardless, Chrissy Teigen hasn’t been shy about seemingly sharing her thoughts on the situation. In a typical Teigen fashion, she took to Twitter to vent her thoughts — however, her hot take my surprise you.

"I agree celebs shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on raya but it’s tacky to release private messages," Teigen said. "Ya both wrong, congrats."

Even though she didn’t specify any names, it can be assumed she’s talking about the exchange between Affleck and Jay. The former Sports Illustrated model has a point.

Naturally, the drama between Jay and Affleck revived the conversation about older men in Hollywood pursuing younger women. For instance, Jay’s video drove a 20-year-old woman named Kate Haralson to share her story about how she supposedly matched with 51-year-old Friends actor Matthew Perry on Raya. The TikTok video detailing the situation was voluntarily deleted by Haralson herself, according to the Daily Mail. In the video, Haralson (who worked as a personal assistant in Los Angeles) claimed the 51-year-old asked her “Am I as old as your dad?” in a May 2020 video call. Haralson said she was 19 at the time.

If Haralson’s account is true as well, it certainly raises even more questions about how older celebrities conduct themselves on dating apps.