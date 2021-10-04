Here's Everything We Know About How To Watch After We Fell At Home

When After first hit theaters in 2019, it was one of the many Wattpad-based projects that have been bubbling up in the last decade. Based on the adult fiction novel of the same name by Anna Todd, the film, which starred Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the volatile couple of Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, was at first a college-set romantic drama. Since then, it has spawned multiple sequels, including After We Collided and now After We Fell. With the latter now in theaters, fans are asking, when will After We Fell be on Netflix? The movie will be coming to streaming soon.

There are five After novels, all told in the Tessa and Hardin romantic series. After hit theaters in April 2019 and After We Collided followed 18 months later in October 2020, after being delayed by the 2020 theatrical shutdowns. After We Fell is only the third film; its sequel, After Ever Happy, was filmed concurrently with After We Fell and is expected out next year. A prequel is also expected; it should surprise no one that the title of it is Before.

But the real question for fans, especially those who are not yet comfortable going back to movie theaters, is when the movie will be available for the home audience. At this point, the movie industry is still in flux, with some films landing day-and-date in theaters and streaming, like Black Widow and Dune. Others hold for 30 days or less, like The Harder They Fall on Netflix, or 60 days, like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+.

The After movies are not produced by a production company with an attached streaming service like Warner Bros. Pictures or Disney, nor are they produced by a streaming service production house, like Netflix. That means the films have to run in theaters a minimum of 60 days, if not 90, before moving from theaters to streaming.

In the case of After, fans had to wait a whole six months between the film’s initial run in theaters and the movie turning up on Netflix. It debuted on the streaming service on Oct. 9, 2019. But After We Collided, which was released post-pandemic times, only did the 60-day minimum, with the film debuting on Oct. 22 in theaters and then landing on Netflix on Dec. 23.

With audiences still skittish about going to theaters, it’s a pretty good bet that After We Fell will also stick to the 60-day minimum. In the U.K., the film is already going to day-and-date on streaming in theaters and on Amazon Prime. But for American audiences, the wait will be slightly longer. The film’s arrival in the U.S. market was officially Sept. 30, so fans will hopefully see the movie arrive on Netflix by December 2021.