U.S. fans will have to wait a little longer than expected for the After sequel to be released domestically. Although the film has been released in countries across Europe, over in the states, viewers still don't have access. However, the wait won't be too much longer; a release date has officially been announced for Oct. 23. So, brush up on how to watch After We Collided in the U.S., so you'll be prepared for the moment it comes out.

After We Collided is the sequel to After, and both films are based on Anna Todd's best-selling novels of the respective same names. The new film is expected to pick up where After left off, with Tess (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) together, but with a new man named Trevor (Dylan Sprouse) in the picture, things within the relationships are bound to get complicated.

Originally, the film was supposed to release on Oct. 2 this year, but the new release date is Oct. 23. The After We Collided cast took to Instagram in early September to announce the delay, which appears to be due to coronavirus safety concerns. "We know you can't wait to see what's next in Tessa and Hardin's story," Tiffin explains in the video. "But we also want everyone to feel comfortable and safe seeing the film."

The Instagram video goes on to mention U.S. fans will be able to watch After We Collided both in theaters and on demand on Oct. 23. However, before you head to the cinema, make sure to check local listings, because only select theaters will be showing the film. (And consider the health risks associated with going out to the movies during the coronavirus pandemic.) Your best bet will likely be to find it on demand, so you can watch it the second it's available on your TV, phone, or computer.

If you can wait even longer, there's also reason to believe that After We Collided will hit Netflix at some point in the future. The first film, After, debuted on Netflix in Oct. 2019, six months after its theatrical debut. There have been no official announcements for something similar happeneing with the sequel, but assuming the second film will stick to a similar schedule, After We Collided could be on Netflix sometime around March 2021.

Oh, and After We Collided has already been released in various countries across Europe, so if you're really desperate (and able to travel despite ongoing restrictions), you could try watching it in a different country. In the meantime, I'll be here, rewatching the trailer and waiting eagerly to enjoy it from the comfort of my home on Oct. 23.