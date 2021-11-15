Did Lizzo Really "Outshine" Adele During Her CBS Concert? Twitter Has THOUGHTS

To say Adele has friends in high places would be an understatement. Some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood showed up to her One Night Only CBS concert special and Oprah interview, including Ellen DeGeneres and fellow superstar singer Lizzo. Most of the night, Adele was focused on belting out her old and new hits, but she took the time to crack the occasional joke as well. Adele had the most hilarious remark about Lizzo’s singing at her concert and Twitter can’t stop laughing.

Adele’s two-hour concert special was filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, CA and aired on Nov. 14. Lizzo was one of the many celebrities who arrived to support Adele at the show, and the ladies were serving up bestie goals. When Adele dove into a rendition of “Hello,” Lizzo was so here for it. She was seen dancing and belting out the lyrics herself, but Adele low-key trolled her for being a little too good at singing her song.

"You think you can outshine me, babes?" she joked after the song had ended, also pointing out the fact that Lizzo arrived in an over-the-top gown.

You can see the video of Adele jokingly shading Lizzo below.

Fans on Twitter loved every second of the interaction and were sure to say so. “Queens!” one fan tweeted after watching the clip.

“ADELE ACKNOWLEDGING LIZZO FIRST AS SHE SHOULD,” another wrote.

Fans weren’t quote convinced Adele could be shown up by another singer.

Ultimately, fans loved seeing Lizzo show up to support Adele, and it was evident Adele’s joke was all in good fun.

Also in attendance was Oprah Winfrey, who had an impromptu dance party next to Lizzo. “@adele had us at hello! @lizzo what concert are we going to next?!” Winfrey tweeted.

Chris McKay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Other A-listers at the concert included Seth Rogen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Melissa McCarthy, and James Corden. But nothing was sweeter than Adele and Lizzo’s interaction, and both ladies were shining equally as bright. After all, it’s practically impossible to outshine Adele.