Adele Announced Her First Concert In 5 Years, But There's A Catch

Adele is back, and she’s ready to to hit the stage back home in the U.K. The singer is gearing up to release her new album, 30, on Nov. 19, and it looks like fans will get to hear her new tunes live sooner rather than later. She announced multiple shows in 2022, and her fans are losing it at the thought of ~finally~ seeing her perform live again. Yep, Adele is performing in London's Hyde Park in 2022, and I’m so jealous of everyone across the pond.

Adele shared the exciting announcement on Oct. 26, and revealed she’d be playing back-to-back shows in London's Hyde Park on July 1 and 2. "Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii," Adele wrote with a heart emoji when sharing the concert flyer.

Fans in the U.K. can sign up for Hyde Park pre-sale access, which begins on Oct. 28 at 5 a.m. EST (10 a.m. BST). Of course, the live show announcement is bittersweet for fans in other parts of the world, but hopefully this is a sign Adele will be adding more shows to her slate soon.

Adele’s back-to-back shows are part of Hyde Park's summer series, and she’s in good company on their 2022 roster. The series will also features artists such as Pearl Jam, Duran Duran, and Elton John.

Until then, Adele is hyper-focused on promoting her fourth studio album. "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," she said in an Instagram from Oct. 13. “Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

The fact Adele is only playing two shows is the ultimate tease, but hopefully it’s just the start of many more concerts to come.