Adele Just Won Her First Emmy, So She's Only 1 Award Away From EGOT Status

Adele just took a very pivotal step towards achieving an honor only a select few superstars have ever attained. On Saturday, Sept. 3, Adele won her first-ever Emmy Award, which is a pretty big deal considering the musical sensation already has a mantle full of other trophies. In fact, Adele’s 2022 Emmy win means she’s almost achieved EGOT status, a designation for the few artists who have won all four major awards: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. And at just 34 years old, she may even become the youngest-ever EGOT winner if she snags that final award in the next few years.

The EGOT chatter around Adele was spurred on by her big win at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 3 — the singer took home her first Emmy Award for her CBS special, One Night Only, which won outstanding variety special. The special, which aired on Nov. 14 2021, featured Adele performing her hit song, “Hello,” as well as brand-new tunes from her latest album 30, including “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On,” and “Love Is a Game.” The special also included an interview with Oprah Winfrey about her fourth studio album, as well as her highly publicized divorce that inspired it.

With the Emmy Award win, Adele is now only one award away from having EGOT status: a Tony. The “Easy on Me” singer has already won multiple Grammy Awards and also has an Academy Award for Best Original Song thanks to her James Bond theme “Skyfall.”

Only 17 artists have gotten EGOT status, including Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno, and John Legend. The youngest EGOT winner ever is Jennifer Hudson, who achieved the status at the age of 40 earlier in 2022, after she snagged a Tony Award for Best Musical as a producer on Michael R. Jackson’s Broadway hit A Strange Loop.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Adele is only 34, she still has the potential to snag the title of the youngest EGOT winner ever if she wins a Tony within the next six years. Hopefully, she’ll be making her foray into Broadway soon.