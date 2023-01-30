Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcomed Baby No. 3

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s family just got a little bigger. On Monday, Jan. 30, People reported the couple has welcomed their third child. Although neither star has officially announced their baby’s arrival, the news comes just weeks after Prinsloo teased that her due date was drawing near.

“TICK tock.. 🌱,” the former Victoria’s Secret model wrote in a Jan. 5 Instagram. In her post, Prinsloo was photographed wearing sunglasses while lying in bed in her bra and underwear as she showed off her baby bump.

People previously reported on Sept. 6 that the couple was expecting another child together after Prinsloo was seen flaunting her baby bump while getting lunch with Levine in Santa Barbara. Prinsloo then confirmed her pregnancy over a week later in a Sept. 15 Instagram, which featured a window selfie of the star with her baby bump on full display.

Over the next few months, Prisloo updated fans on her growing belly on Instagram. “Baby #3 💥,” she captioned photos of herself on Nov. 22, cradling her stomach while wearing nothing but a white tank top and underwear.

Levine and Prinsloo, who have been married since 2014, welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose, in September 2016, and their second child, Gio Grace, in February 2018. That May, Levine opened up about being a dad to two girls in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Girls are better than boys,” he said. “I didn't think I was going to [love being a girl dad] but I love it.”

Shortly after Prinsloo confirmed she was pregnant with the couple’s third child, Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an “affair” with Levine and even shared screenshots she and the Maroon 5 singer supposedly sent each other. While Levine acknowledged he “crossed the line” by speaking with Stroh in a “flirtatious manner,” he denied having the affair.

“Nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, adding that he would be taking “proactive steps” to “remedy” the situation with his family. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Since then, Levine and Prinsloo have remained together.