8 A24 Movies To Watch If You Loved Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

A24’s latest horror movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is a thriller packed with jokes and buzzwords designed for Gen Z, yet it’s still scary enough to make anyone jump. Starring a mix of rising actors and household names — Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, and Myhal’la Herrod — the film follows a group of wealthy young friends on the hunt for a real-life killer after participating in a silly game about fictional killers and victims that quickly gets too real. Throw in the fact that it all goes down during a hurricane, and you’ve got a recipe for the perfect claustrophobic slasher.

If you loved the intense energy and laugh-out-loud moments of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, you’re in luck: A24, the production studio behind the new movie, has a bunch of other movies that hit the same thematic notes and are just as cinematically impressive. A24 has become known for ensemble horror films filled with quirky cultural references and intense social commentary, and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies only scratches the surface.

From Midsommar to Life and Beth, here are eight other A24 movies that capture the same vibe as Bodies, Bodies, Bodies for your next horror-movie marathon.

The Monster Although The Monster’s plot doesn’t involve a game gone off the rails, it’s similar to Bodies, Bodies, Bodies in that it focuses on the horrors of being hurt by someone you love and also includes the horrors that come when there’s, you know, murder and monsters involve. The 2016 movie follows a mother and daughter who get stranded in the dark woods after crashing into a creature on the road.

Life After Beth This quirky 2014 horror movie leans on comedy just like Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. It follows a guy named Dean who mourns the loss of his girlfriend Beth until he realizes she’s come back as a zombie. Things get violent, of course, and at times scary, but Aubrey Plaza’s comedic talents are what make you want to stay ‘til the end. An added bonus: Life After Beth also features a young Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds) in a supporting role.

The Blackcoat’s Daughter Similar to Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, The Blackcoat’s Daughter features a talented young cast that includes Emma Roberts, Kiernan Shipka, and Lucy Boynton who play well off each other’s fear and violent actions. These actors play three young women wrapped up in the occult horrors of a near-empty boarding school in the dead of winter, giving it the same claustrophia of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

It Comes At Night The tagline of It Comes At Night says it all: “fear turns men into monsters.” In it, two families attempt to stay safe as an unknown source of danger attempts to kidnap and kill them. In time, the group realizes their fear and paranoia are bigger threats than the monster itself. The horror lies in the way their humanity is pushed to a breaking point, much like Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

Green Room Although Green Room is far less funny than Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (and also doesn’t take place inside a luxurious mansion), it focuses on a group of young friends in a band who get stuck fighting for their lives while held hostage at a rural music venue with murderous owners.

Midsommar One of the most popular A24 movies to date, Midsommar matches the energy of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies with it’s parallel horrors of literal violence and relationship dramas. Florence Pugh plays the main character who experiences the sheer torture of the deaths of her family members and a failing relationship. These non-gory, disturbing scares become literal at a haunting, violent festival in Sweden that brings the horror to a fever pitch, with brutal cult violence perpetrated in constant, bright sunlight. It’s a bit odd, just like Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, but that is part of what makes it so compelling.

Hereditary Hereditary, starring a haunting Toni Colette, mostly takes place in one house, just like Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, adding to the tension and claustrophobia of the plot which is already chock full of classic demonic cult terrors. The movie, one of A24’s most-lauded films with an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes and two Critics’ Choice nominations, follows a family as they mourn the loss of their grandmother/mother and realize damning, demonic family secrets after her passing.

Men Released in May 2022, Men explores the dangers of being a woman in a world full of violent men. The movie follows a woman grieving the loss of her husband who decides to get away to a small English village to rest. Of course, her serenity doesn’t last for long as she begins to be haunted by all the very similar-looking men in a small village.

If you couldn’t get enough of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ jumpscares, jokes, and social commentary, you’ll love these other terrifying A24 movies.