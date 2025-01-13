As the It Ends With Us on-set drama is still all over the place, gossip about another Blake Lively movie sprung up on social media. An unsourced X thread made bold claims about the upcoming sequel A Simple Favor 2, alleging that the movie had been shelved due to friction between stars Lively and Anna Kendrick. Well, the movie’s director saw the posts, and clarified things with a simple statement of his own.

Paul Feig chimed in after a lengthy thread about the status of his movie A Simple Favor 2 called its fate into question. The poster, who claimed to have insider knowledge about the project, wrote that Lively and Kendrick had an icy relationship while making the original 2018 movie, and things got worse when returning for the sequel. The main piece of gossip was that the sequel is now canceled due to Lively allegedly refusing to promote the movie. The thread notably did not provide any concrete sources for these allegations.

Feig, who directed A Simple Favor and its upcoming sequel, was quick to shut the false narrative down. “This is total BS. Sorry,” Feig wrote in reponse to the thread. “The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days.”

Lionsgate

As Feig pointed out, filming for A Simple Favor 2 wrapped back in the summer of 2024, with the movie expected to hit theaters sometime this year.

It’s important to point out that Lively has recently alleged that a PR company had created false threads on social media in attempts to ruin her reputation. In a legal complaint against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, Lively’s lawyers shared screenshots of text exchanges allegedly between Baldoni and his hired PR agents, in which the conversations revolve around how to manipulate social media to create a manufactured narrative.

As Lively’s battle with Baldoni seems to be continuing, at least she can rely on Feig to keep the drama contained to just one movie set.