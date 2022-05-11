Emily and Stephanie’s twisted cat-and-mouse game isn’t over yet. The 2018 black comedy thriller A Simple Favor introduced Anna Kendrick as the nosy mommy vlogger Stephanie Smothers and Blake Lively as the impossibly fashionable Emily Nelson, and now the duo is going to make a comeback. That’s right — an A Simple Favor sequel is on its way, so here’s what fans should know about the cast and when it might hit theaters.

Deadline confirmed a sequel was in the works on May 11, confirming that both Lively and Kendrick would reprise their lead roles and that director Paul Feig would once again be directing. The announcement came as a bit of a surprise — although the 2018 movie was a commercial and critical hit, it didn’t necessarily seem to lend itself to a follow-up movie. The film ended with (spoiler alert) Stephanie discovering Emily was actually an arsonist named Hope, who murdered her twin sister when she attempted to extort her. The final moments saw Emily/Hope in prison while Stephanie turned her successful vlog into a TV show and indulged in her newfound calling as a private investigator. Could the sequel focus on Stephanie investigating a new case, or Emily breaking out of jail somehow? It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

A Simple Favor Sequel Predicted Release Date

Don’t expect the new movie to drop anytime soon. It’s still in early stages, so it likely won’t premiere until later in 2023.

A Simple Favor Sequel Cast

Lionsgate

Only Lively and Kendrick are confirmed to be returning for the sequel so far. It’s unclear if the sequel will bring back any more characters from the first movie — like Emily’s jilted husband Sean (Henry Golding), her artist ex Diana (Linda Cardellini), or the neighborhood gossip Darren (Andrew Rannells) — or if it will bring in a new cast of characters.

A Simple Favor Sequel Trailer

It’s way too early for there to be any footage of the A Simple Favor sequel. But hopefully we will get to see all the perfectly tailored suits that Lively will no-doubt be wearing once again soon enough.