Megan Fox and MGK are reportedly “done for now,” but that does not mean that the actor has moved on just yet. In December, a video of Fox and her Subservience co-star Michele Morrone went viral after fans were speculating about some flirty vibes between the duo. But Morrone’s rep has since spoken out, and everything is not what it seems.

In the video, Fox and Morrone discuss how to pronounce SpongeBob and seem very comfortable with one another. “An incredible beautiful soul,” Morrone captioned the post, tagging Fox. The clip prompted some fans to speculate if the duo was more than just co-stars. “being able to make Megan Fox nervous gotta be one of the biggest flexes ever,” one wrote on X, formerly called Twitter. Another replied to the video, “honestly if megan fox dumped mgk for this fine man i would not blame her AT ALLLLL.”

But according to Morrone’s rep, there is no romance brewing between the two of them. “Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue,” the rep told TMZ. “They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project.”

A source also told Page Six that Fox and Morrone were completely platonic. According to the insider, they are not “romantically involved” and the seemingly flirtatious video “was taken a long time ago” while they were working on Subservience. (In the clip, Fox is wearing her costume for the film.)

Fox and MGK reportedly called it quits in late November when they were on a trip to Vail, Colorado. “When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone,” a source told Page Six on Dec. 11. She then “found text messages involving other women and decided she was done,” per the insider. The reported breakup happened weeks after the couple announced they were expecting a baby together.

Fox and MGK have not officially confirmed the breakup, but the Jennifer’s Body actor deleted all of the photos from her Instagram page except for the pregnancy announcement. She isn’t following anyone on IG, either, but MGK still follows her.