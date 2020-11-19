Here Are The 4 Signs Most Likely To Hit Up Their Ex On Thanksgiving

For some people, reaching out to an ex on Thanksgiving sounds as appealing as removing giblets from a turkey — it's tricky, it's messy, and they'd much rather watch someone else do it. Other people see Turkey Day as the perfect opportunity to hit up their former boo. After eating five different types of potatoes and drinking a glass (or two) of wine, reaching out to a former partner can suddenly sound like the perfect after-dinner activity. If you're one of the signs most likely to text their ex on Thanksgiving, then you'll likely be paying more attention to your phone than the football game after the table is cleared.

Not every zodiac sign texts their ex for the same reason. While some may hit that person up for a booty call, others may be looking to clear the air. There are even zodiac signs who will reach out to an ex simply to wish them a happy holiday, because that's just the kind of people they are. Aries and Capricorns would sooner pour hot gravy down their pants than text an ex-lover (and probs don't even have their ex's number saved in their contacts anymore), but for these four zodiac signs, texting an old SO over Thanksgiving is basically inevitable.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) simonkr/E+/Getty Images Geminis tend to be a bit impulsive, so they won't hesitate to shoot a message to an old flame over the holiday. The twins of the zodiac are all about communication, after all, and if they feel like hitting up an ex, they won't let any potential awkwardness stop them — and they probably won’t overthink the repercussions of sending a flirty text, either. Whether they’re reaching out to their former partner to vent, apologize, reconcile, or simply say hi, Gemini exes are always just one text away.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) Leos are the stars of their own personal soap operas, and if Thanksgiving dinner starts to feel a little dull, those born under this sign will find a way to spice things up. Though they probably won't be looking to make up, Leos may contact an ex if only to see whether that ex will text them back. If they do hear back, they're sure to love the attention (and, let’s be real, the drama). If they don't get a text back? Leos will love lamenting about it to all their friends.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22) Longhua Liao/Moment/Getty Images Libras are peacemakers, and they hate the feeling of being on bad terms with anyone — even if that person is an ex. Thanksgiving can be a time of reflection, and if a Libra thinks there's any bad blood between them and an old partner, they're sure to reach out, if only to wish them a happy holiday and get some closure. Of course, Libras can also be secret hopeless romantics, so if that former SO is interested in getting back together, they might not be opposed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) Like Geminis, Sagittarians are impulsive, and if they text an ex, it's likely for one reason and one reason only: to hook up. When it comes to sex and relationships, Sags know how to compartmentalize, so for them, sex with an ex is always a no-strings-attached situation. Those born under the sign of the archer are also social butterflies who prefer not to hold grudges, so texting former partners isn’t always a big deal — after all, they might still be besties with some of their exes.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20) StefaNikolic/E+/Getty Images It’s a toss-up, but Pisceans might be the most nostalgic sign of the zodiac. Everything’s sentimental to them, from that coffee shop they visited with their ex once to a holiday that, objectively speaking, isn’t necessarily one of the most romantic days of the year. Once a Pisces has the idea to wish their ex well or remind them of a shared memory, they won’t be able to fight the urge. One thing they won’t do over text, though, is any kind of confrontation.

For these zodiac signs, apple pie tastes best when it's paired with a text to an ex (though personally, I'd prefer a scoop of ice cream). You do you, friends.