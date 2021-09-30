4 Zodiac Signs Who'd Def Click With Serena & Alexis

As a duo that's one-half "best tennis player in the world” and one-half "co-founder of a global social media platform," Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are the definition of "power couple." Along with being top players in their respective fields, they also seem like they deeply love each other, are secure in their relationship, and balance playing hard with hustling hard. Blame the vibes on their zodiac signs: Williams' Sept. 26 birthday makes her a Libra and Ohanian's April 24 birthday makes him a Taurus. That being said, the zodiac signs compatible with Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are the ones who can keep up with this power duo, but also help balance them out.

First, it's important to know that Libra is a cardinal sign and Taurus is a fixed sign. As a Libra, Williams is a boss who loves trying new experiences. On the flip side, as a reliable, practical Taurus, Ohanian craves security in his relationships. The signs who'd be most compatible with this couple are the ones who are flexible and thrive during transformative periods, aka mutable signs. As the third modality after "cardinal" and "fixed," a mutable sign would perfectly balance Williams' go-getter energy and Ohanian’s steadiness. Here are four signs that would make an ideal third wheel to this couple.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

If you're a Gemini, you'd totally click with Williams and Ohanian because you bring the fun and you make that fun worthwhile. If Williams wants to hit up an industry party or a hot new bar downtown, you're the friend who helps her pick out her outfit and talks Ohanian out of staying home. Often, Gemini is the mediator between Libra, forever the catalyst for night-on-the-town plans, and Taurus, who’s perfectly content with being stationary and cozy nights in.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Both of this couple’s zodiac signs are ruled by the planet Venus. Beyond being a mutable sign, you've also got to share Williams and Ohanian's same passion for aesthetics in order to be compatible. (Remember: Williams is killing it in the fashion space her own line, Serena.) If you're the kind of Virgo who can talk about fashion week as well as unpack social issues like Williams' advocacy against financial abuse, you'd make the perfect third-wheel for this couple.

Similarly, if you can hold your own in conversations with Ohanian about social media censorship, or making space for POCs and women in the tech start-up space, keeping up with these two would be a breeze for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Libras like Williams love soaking up new cultures, and Taureans like Ohanian love the finer things in life. As the travel fiend of the zodiac, you'd be game to tag along with Williams and Ohanian to the French Open, or to a prestigious tech conference. You'd also hound them to be a plus one to a friend's wedding, especially since they owe you one for not bringing you to the royal wedding.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

Pisceans are known for wearing their emotions on their sleeve. They want to know how their friends are really doing — mentally and emotionally behind the grind and the accolades. As this couple’s Pisces BFF, you wouldn't be afraid to get deep with them over some tea or after watching a tearjerker on your movie night.

If Williams and Ohanian ever announce a formal position for a third-wheel, you should definitely apply if you're a Pisces, Sagittarius, Virgo or Gemini.