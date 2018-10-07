Full disclosure: I'm not really much of a sports fan, so when Serena Williams and her now-husband Alexis Ohanian started dating, it flew way past my radar. Slowly but surely, I started seeing pictures and stories about the couple, and there was one recurring theme in all of them: the expression of absolute admiration, adoration, and pride in Ohanian's eyes every time he looked at Williams — both on and off the court. With that, even a sports novice like me was all in on their love. And judging by Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's astrological compatibility, theirs is a complicated and passionate romance for the ages.

You see, Williams was born Sept. 26, under the sign of Libra, and Ohanian's birthday is April 24, making him a Taurus. They are air and earth signs, respectively, which can create a disconnect. Here's where things get interesting: They are both ruled by Venus, the planet of love, which means they are powerfully drawn to one another and share a celestial link. These two factors create a tension that either keeps things hot and passionate, or can become unstable and explode. Fortunately, from the looks of these two together, they've got it all figured out. What else can we learn about this couple's dynamic? Here's what Libra/Taurus romances can tell us about them.

Their love is a passionate one. serenawilliams on Instagram When the Bull and the Scales come together, there is no shortage of passion between them. By sharing Venus as a ruling planet, they both love to be in love. They want to lean into their feelings and grow their connection. With both partners on the same page in that respect, there's a good chance of romantic success. Plus, they both prefer relationships that offer emotional security and safety. They are both signs who want to nest and focus on building their family — and their empire — with their teammate.

Communication is make-or-break for these signs. serenawilliams on Instagram Where these two signs face the most friction is around communication style. Taureans know their minds very well and can be cut-and-dry, whereas Libras like to weigh things out and take their time to find the perfect balance before expressing themselves. This can be really frustrating to impatient Taurus, who will push Libra and make them uncomfortable. Over time, this can create tension and resentment. The key to overcoming this communication breakdown is for each sign to lead with empathy. Even if they don't totally “get” the other person's communication style, they are willing to give each other room to express themselves in their own way. The good news is that, given time, these two will find a happy medium tailored to their needs.