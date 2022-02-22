Zac Clark’s Breakup With Tayshia Adams Reportedly Gave Him “Trust Issues”

When Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams broke off their engagement in November 2021, fans of the winning couple from The Bachelorette’s 16th season were blindsided. Zayshia’s love story appeared to be rock solid, built on a genuine connection that was bolstered by Clark’s vulnerability. Their chemistry was apparent from their first one-on-one date, which aired in December 2020. That night, Clark took the opportunity to open up about his nine-year sobriety and his substance use disorder, while Adams admired his strength. But now, more than three months after their split, Us Weekly reported that Clark may still be struggling to find his footing in the dating world — especially now that he’s a public figure.

A source told Us Weekly that Clark “gets excited about the idea of dating again but has trust issues from being in the spotlight. His biggest fear is getting close to someone, breaking up, and then that girl sharing with the world about their relationship.”

The source claimed that while Clark is technically “fine,” “he hasn’t started going on dates but is open to it.” They mentioned that friends of the 36-year-old addiction specialist have advised him to try out an exclusive dating app like Raya as a way to “help him move on.”

But he doesn’t appear ready to be dating just yet. The source emphasized that an important part of any future relationship for Clark will be a strong sense of confidence in each other’s commitment. After his very public breakup with Adams in late 2021, he wants to “build that trust with his next partner,” the source said.

And while their breakup was heart-wrenching, their relationship had been fraying at the edges. After running the New York City Marathon side-by-side in early November 2021, Adams appeared on two Bachelor Happy Hour podcast episodes that month. While taping, she was spotted without her engagement ring. Further fueling the split rumors was a cryptic tweet she shared on Nov. 15 about “trusting the process.”

Lo and behold, the following week, a rep confirmed to Us Weekly that “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple.”

Weeks later, during “Men Tell All,” a Dec. 6 Bachelorette special, Adams spoke out about the breakup. “All I have to say is that I’m heartbroken,” she told cohost Kaitlyn Bristowe. “But we tried really hard, and I still love him very much and I’m not sure what the future holds. You know how it is, it’s really tough.”

But for Clark, there’s still a smidge of normalcy in all the tragedy: Through everything, sources say he’s maintained his sobriety.

“He’s still very much sober and has been hanging out with friends in the city. He’s been turning to friends and family for advice,” the source said.

Whatever’s next for Clark, let’s hope he can trust the process.