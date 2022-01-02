The Woman Chase Stokes Was Spotted Making Out With Cleared Up Dating Rumors

After Outer Banks star Chase Stokes was videotaped making out with an unknown woman while at Eden The Lounge in Orlando, Flordia on Dec. 29, 2021, many fans quickly tracked down the woman via social media and blamed her for Stokes’ split from ex-girlfriend and co-star Madelyn Cline. On Dec. 30, Val Bragg, the woman spotted with Stokes in the video, spoke out to clear up all the backlash she’d been receiving. In a nearly three-minute-long video, Val Bragg’s TikTok about kissing Chase Stokes explained a lot of things. And y’all, it’s not that serious.

The whole drama started when a video of Stokes kissing a mystery woman went viral on Dec. 29, months after he had reportedly broken up with Cline. Shortly afterwards, Bragg replied to a question on TikTok asking if she was the woman in the video and if she was now dating the Netflix star. The 22-year-old explained that she had no intention of making the video, but due to all the hate comments and DMs she received, she felt she had to set the record straight. “As far as I’m concerned they’re both single,” she said about Stokes and Cline. “They’ve been single for over a month. One thing led to another and we ended up just making out.”

She continued that the video must have been captured as the lights in the building turned on during the closing time. “In my eyes, (Stokes) looked drunk,” she admitted that she can’t speak on his behalf. “I know I was pretty drunk. That’s literally what it was. Just two drunk people making out.”

In the full video, she confirmed she and Stokes were not dating and that the hookup was nothing serious.

In November 2021, it was confirmed that Stokes and Cline had officially gone their separate ways. Bragg even addressed Stokes’ breakup by sharing sympathy for him. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, he moved on’ or anything like that. I’m pretty sure he’s still going through it,” she said. “And that’s OK because, I, myself, am going through a breakup as well.”

Stokes and Cline began dating in April 2020, around the same time their series Outer Banks premiered on Netflix. “We have a very healthy relationship because it started with the work first,” Stokes said during a July 2021 interview with V Man. “We didn’t really have time to even comprehend the question: ‘Is there something here?’ That was all after the fact... I’m very thankful for her and the journey we’re on. It’s been awesome.”

Despite their split, the two have no hard feelings for each other and remain friends. On Dec. 2, 2021, Stokes shared his appreciation for Cline to Us Weekly. “She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” he said. “You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

Until Season 3 of Outer Banks lands on Netflix, we’ll have to wait to see the characters of John B. and Sarah Cameron in action yet again. For right now, it looks like Stokes and Cline are making the most of single life.