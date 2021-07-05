Everyone’s experience figuring out their sexuality looks different, and Tyler Posey credits his girlfriend, alt-rock artist Phem, with helping him feel comfortable with his own identity. “I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too,” Posey told NME in a new interview, published July 1. “She’s helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess.”

Posey was then quick to correct himself. “No, not ‘I guess,’” he clarified. “I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like, ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.’”

Although this was Posey’s first time using any labels to describe himself, he’s opened up about his sexuality before. In August 2020, he shared a video about transphobic violence, and revealed that he has been involved with trans women before. “I’m confident with my sexuality, I love everybody,” he said at the time.

When asked about the video during an interview on The Jason Ellis Show, Posey further explained his comments. “Originally I was wanting to shed light through whatever way that I could and then I was hit with wanting to come out myself with that whole thing, and be honest about it,” Posey said. “I know there’s a lot of kids who look up to me and I just want to f*cking get rid of that stigma. You can be whoever you want to be and get with whoever you want to get with, and it shouldn’t affect you.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later, in October 2020, Posey shared during an OnlyFans Q&A that he had been with men before, too. With that revelation came an onslaught of cyberbullying, he told NME. “Someone asked if I’d been with men [as well as women], and I said yes,” Posey said. “Since then, there’s been this really loud person online — I’m pretty sure it’s only one person — and they’re trying to call me a ‘gay-baiter.’ Pretending to be gay to get money, essentially.”

He added that he’d been on the receiving end of some “cruel” messages and threats, but thankfully, they haven’t gotten to him too much. “I’m sober now and I’ve been working a lot on my mental health, so I’m in a place where I can somewhat laugh at that kind of thing,” he said. “But I know that other people who deal with this kind of sh*t may not be as strong mentally.”