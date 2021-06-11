It seems like Tyler Cameron totally supports his bestie’s relationship. During a June 11 interview with Us Weekly, the Bachelorette alum opened up about his friend reconciling with his ex, and Tyler Cameron's quotes about Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell made it clear he’s into their reunion. “She was awesome. She’s a beam of light,” Cameron said of Kirkconnell following a getaway to the Hamptons. “I really enjoyed hanging out with her, spending time with her. We had a good time.”

Though Cameron was seemingly skeptical about the couple before, he made it clear he supports James and Kirkconnell getting back together. “I think they’re great for each other,” he added. “They seem like they’re spending a lot of time together, getting comfortable with each other, and they’ve come a long way. So if they’re happy, I’m happy.” Same, Tyler.

According to Cameron, spending time with the pair made him see how compatible they are together. “She got him to pick up his sh*t!” Cameron joked. “You know, like, he’s cleaning up his clothes, he’s not leaving them all over the doors and stuff after he sweats in them, so I like it.” Seems like the relationship is beneficial for everyone involved.

After James and Kirkconnell announced their breakup during “After the Final Rose” in March 2021, no one knew what was in store for the duo, especially since the breakup was due to Kirkconnell's past racially insensitive behavior. At the time, Cameron said James was struggling following the split. "He's going through it [but] he's doing good," Cameron told Us Weekly soon after “ATFR” aired. "I think it's made him grow up a lot.”

Surprisingly, Cameron told Us Weekly he never even got a chance to meet Kirkconnell before she and James split, despite his close relationship with the former Bachelor. "I never got to meet her… but they seemed happy," he said. "It was like a honeymoon afterwards still, and that's easy to be happy in." And though Cameron noted that their breakup "had to happen," it luckily didn’t seem like he had any beef with Kirkconnell. "I know that Rachael's a good person," he added. "Everything she outlined in her apology and her statement, I'm looking forward to seeing her do because I know she's capable of it."

By May 2021, James announced he and Kirkconnell are back together, and it’s good to know they have Cameron’s stamp of approval. Here’s hoping they have more double dates with Cameron and his GF, Camila Kendra, in the future.