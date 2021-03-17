If you're a Bachelor fan, then chances are you've heard by now that Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell didn't last. During the Season 25 finale, the pair made the decision to keep dating rather than get engaged, but things got messy after filming wrapped. Shortly after The Bachelor premiered in January, concerning allegations about Kirkconnell's past racially insensitive behavior began circulating on TikTok, sparking outrage among fans. And though Kirkconnell has since apologized and expressed regret, James revealed the controversy caused their split during "After the Final Rose." Luckily, Tyler Cameron's update on Matt James after Rachael Kirkconnell sounds pretty promising.

"He's going through it [but] he's doing good," James' bestie told Us Weekly during a March 16 interview, adding, "I think it's made him grow up a lot. I think he still believes in love. I think he's still gonna find love." According to Cameron, the "tough" breakup has been a "learning experience" for James. "He pushed himself a ton," Cameron continued. "He got himself very vulnerable and opened up and learned what good that can do for you."

However, Cameron doesn't think his friend is going to be returning to the dating scene anytime soon. "I'm sure he's going to take some time," he said, which is v understandable.

Surprisingly, Cameron said he never even got a chance to meet Kirkconnell, despite his close relationship with James. "I never got to meet her… but they seemed happy," he told Us. "It was like a honeymoon afterwards still, and that's easy to be happy in." And though Cameron noted that their breakup "had to happen," it doesn't seem he has any beef with Kirkconnell. "I know that Rachael's a good person," he said. "Everything she outlined in her apology and her statement, I'm looking forward to seeing her do because I know she's capable of it."

Following the March 15 "After the Final Rose" special, Kirkconnell reflected on her breakup with James in a lengthy Instagram post. In addition to expressing regret for "overshadowing" the other contestants with her controversy, Kirkconnell said she understood James' decision to end the relationship. "Of course I wish circumstances were different, but I still feel blessed for the time we did have together and the memories we made," she wrote. "I got to fall in love, and I truly believe he was the love of my life."

Though James has yet to post on IG since revealing his split with Kirkconnell, he did post a crypic tweet, where he tweeted, "Google Therapist Near Me." Here's hoping that — with Cameron's help, and the guidance of a mental health professional — the Season 25 Bachelor is able to move on from the drama.