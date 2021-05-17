Stop what you’re doing and go congratulate Ariana Grande, because on May 17, People reported she officially married Dalton Gomez at an intimate ceremony with under 20 guests. Yay! TMZ was the first to report the two tied the knot at Grande’s home in Montecito, California, and Grande’s rep confirmed the news to People shortly after. Naturally, the internet reacted with appropriate shock, enthusiasm, and well wishes, as proven by these tweets about Ariana Grande marrying Dalton Gomez. Arianators are the funniest fans, period. As for Grande and Gomez’s ceremony, a source told People the couple spends “a lot of time” in Montecito. “It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house.”

Grande and Gomez were first spotted at dinner together in February 2020, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until he appeared in her “Stuck With U” music video that May. “Ariana has had some hesitation being so public about her relationship with Dalton as she’s seen how that has worn on her past relationships,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in May 2020, seemingly alluding to her high-profile romances with Mac Miller and Pete Davidson. “Dalton and Ariana are in Los Angeles together during quarantine, and it has been a great opportunity for them to spend quality time together.”

Since his “Stuck With U” cameo, Gomez has appeared in many of Grande’s romantic Instagram posts. But it was her October 2020 album Positions that really proved she and Gomez were getting serious — the album is practically an ode to their relationship. “Perfect, perfect / You're too good to be true,” she sings on the record’s title track. “But I get tired of runnin' / F*ck it, now I'm runnin’ with you.”

Grande announced she was engaged just months later with a series of Instagram photos. Along with some snapshots of Gomez, she shared two images of her hand, an engagement ring on full display. “Forever n then some,” she wrote in December 2020.

Here’s what fans had to say upon learning the two tied the knot:

Not much is known about the couple’s surprise ceremony just yet, but Grande’s rep told People that “the room was so happy and full of love,” and both families “couldn’t be happier.” I’m willing to bet she walked down the aisle holding hands with her mama, too.