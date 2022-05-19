Spoiler alert: massive awkwardness ahead. Season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians has already had its fair share of uncomfortable moments between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson — and it’s only Episode 6. On March 19, a conversation between the once-couple gave fans (AKA, me) serious cringe. TBH, even if I didn’t know about the NBA player’s paternity and cheating scandal, I probs wouldn’t have loved Tristan’s quote about Khloé “never leaving him” — but hindsight certainly doesn’t help matters.

In case you haven’t streamed the latest episode yet, Tristan and Khloé started talking about shackling themselves to one another mid-workout. (Exercising also makes me re-evaluate my life commitments, so fair enough.) At first, they were speaking about the Kardashian fam more generally. “We have a very loyal strong bond in our family,” Khloé said, per Page Six. “We are great co-parents, and we are great at blending families. We have learned that from my mom and my dad.”

Khloé added, “Like Scott [Disick] is never leaving and Kanye [West] is never leaving. Looks like you are never leaving. We are all here forever.” This sounds vaguely prison-like, no? But the real cringe factor was just beginning.

Tristan replied, “More like you are never leaving me.” At this point, I think this emoji sums up my thoughts on the matter: 😬. At the time, Khloé didn’t seem to have any problem with his word choice. She replied that they “are family whether you like it or not.” An A+ outlook on co-parenting, IMO.

However, looking back on the conversation, Khloé seemed to be less than thrilled with Tristan’s comment. On May 19, she retweeted a fan who wrote, “my mood for watching tonight’s episode” alongside photos of Khloé herself taking a swig of champagne.

Though the Good American founder did not open up anymore than that, on May 5, she tweeted her feelings about watching her relationship with Tristan play out. “Well we know how this aged #TheKardashians 🙄,” she wrote after watching their romantic reunion. She continued, “Watching these episodes now I definitely feel a type of way #TheKardashians oh girl if only you knew … (Me talking to me).”

Unfortunately, I have a feeling there’s plenty more awkwardness ahead. Sorry, Khloé!