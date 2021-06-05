Tom Felton Said He & Emma Watson "Are Something" Amid Dating Rumors

Hermoine and Draco ~might~ be an item IRL. The Harry Potter alums have always been pretty open about their close friendship, and although Emma Watson is currently involved with a long-term boyfriend, Tom Felton’s response to Emma Watson dating rumors is enough to make you do a double-take. It’s not clear what exactly is going on, but judging from Felton’s response, it seems pretty suspicious.

The romantic language in Felton’s cheeky response about Watson will make you raise an eyebrow, but the situation appears to be complicated. Watson hasn’t confirmed there’s anything between her and her former co-star, but they have appeared to be terrific friends throughout the years. On June 3, Entertainment Tonight asked the question all Potterheads have been dying to know when the publication’s Ash Crossan spoke with Felton ahead of Warner Brothers’ Harry Potter flagship store in New York City.

"We are something, if that makes any sense,” said Felton. “We've been very close for a long time. I adore her. I think she's fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment." He continued, "As far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing," he said. "I absolutely think the world of her. I think to be a part of what we've all been a part of, but for her to be the only girl, certainly the youngest one on set, to grow up with what she had to grow up with was incredibly exciting,” Felton continued. He concluded by adding, “You're going to get me teary now, but no, I think she's a fantastic influence on the world."

Since Felton basically discounted romance between him and Watson, it appears there isn’t much to the rumors outside of friendship. Still, it sounds like there could possibly be more there, given how much he gushed about her. Plus, there’s the fact that Watson famously admitted Felton was her first crush back in the day.

Meanwhile, Watson's relationship with California businessman Leo Robinton appears to be going strong.

It’s hard to know what’s going on, but here’s the situation. On Friday, June 4, Us Weekly reported how happy Watson is with her boo, Robinton. A source close to Watson reportedly told the publication exclusively, “Emma is so loved up with Leo, and this is the happiest anyone’s seen her in a relationship by a million miles.” The source added, “They’re so connected in every way and spend all their spare time together.”

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

The couple was first seen together in October 2019 in Notting Hill in London, though no one knew who Robinton was at the time. Watson personally addressed some engagement rumors on May 17, after the Daily Mail reported she might be engaged on May 16. “Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue,” Watson tweeted. “If I have news — I promise I’ll share it with you.”

The Little Women star added, “In the meantime, please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are — failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones, and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.”