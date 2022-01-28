Brittany Matthews, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahones’ fiancée, came under fire for cheerfully spraying Champagne after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 23. The problem (to some, at least): The Champagne ended up reaching all the fans seated below her, and with the freezing temperatures, that wasn’t too desirable of a situation for the less-than-pleased attendees. Well now, Matthews has turned the backlash into a charitable action.

On Jan. 27, Matthews announced she has teamed up with the clothing company Charlie Hustle to launch a “Team Brittany” t-shirt. A portion of every profit will be donated to Red Card KC, an anti-bullying organization that was founded in collaboration with Children's Mercy Kansas City.

Matthews went on to share that she will personally be matching every donation made to Red Card KC, and used the opportunity to chat further about the impacts of online bullying.

She explained in an Instagram Story video, “There has been quite a bit of buzz this week and it’s been a pretty rough week over here. However, me and my team have decided to try to turn this buzz into something and something good for the Kansas City community.”

She added on Instagram, “I hope you guys just use this as a daily reminder to let you know that words are very powerful and it costs you nothing to be kind and nice to people.”

Matthews has struggled to handle the backlash publicly, tweeting on Jan. 24, “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.” Comments and replies questioned her privilege and lack of perception during the situation, to which many of whom weren’t in attendance took offense from the video shared of the occasion.

Through following tweets, Matthews struggled to understand the anger, ultimately leading to the decision to launch the T-shirt drop. Well, at least it’s for the kids… right?