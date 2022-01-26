Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, has been at the center of some criticism over the past few days following her decision to — *checks notes* — spray Champagne. After the Kansas City Chiefs (Mahomes’ team) beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime on Sunday, Jan. 23, Matthews celebrated her beau’s victory by uncorking a bottle of Champagne. OK, so that sounds pretty harmless, but she ended up accidntally spraying the alcohol all over the fans seated below her. (BTW, the temperatures were just around freezing during the night game at Arrowhead Stadium.) Soon, critics started chiming in about her choice, but they didn’t seem to affect her too much. In response to the criticism, Matthews’ tweet about spraying champagne is unapologetic.

The drama started when Matthews shared a video of her champagne spray to Twitter and Instagram. In the clip, she struggled to pop the bottle before eventually spraying/spilling it all over the KC Chiefs fans. She tweeted alongside it, “Oops 🤷‍♀️ #LETSGOOOOO.” However, plenty of Twitter users seemed to find her attitude around the whole thing a little lax — and they didn’t shy away from calling her out on it.

One replied to Matthews’ video, “I understand wanting to celebrate the win. But THIS is completely disrespectful to the fans who: may not drink, have small children there, are former alcoholics. I know it might be a hard ask, but please try to have a little bit of class during the next game. This is so trashy.” Yikes. Another tweeted to her, “Can I please spray you with alcohol after a 3.5 hour game in 30 degree weather while you still have to exit the stadium, find your transportation, then go home? Would you like that?”

Yet Matthews didn’t seem to think her behavior warranted criticism. On Jan. 24, she responded to the hate, “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.”

When other KC fans started defending her, she appreciated the support. After one fan wrote, “People complaining about Brittany spraying champagne into the stands have clearly never won anything before. Just saying.” Matthews retweeted the message and added, “Accurate.”

But Matthews’ responses didn’t put an end to the criticism. In fact, they seemed to inspire more. On Jan. 25, she tweeted, “Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don’t even know.” And the reception was not exactly friendly. Several replied with a message along the lines of: “Champagne is an interesting substance to throw at someone you don’t even know…. But you did it.”

Maybe in the future, Matthews will pop the bubbly with a little better aim.