I Dare You To Read These 20 Sexy Song Lyrics Without Blushing

Picking the right sex song is a must when you want to get freaky with your boo. The right song can set the mood however you like it and can help everyone find their groove. Artists like Doja Cat, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and Tinashe have all made music about the NSFW things that they do in the bedroom. In fact, their song lyrics about sex are so good that they’ll make you want to find a bed buddy ASAP. After all, there are only so many lonely nights that one can take.

L Devine talks about getting freaky in her song “Naked Alone,” and Saweetie has also rapped about several sexual conquests in her music. Taylor Swift has even sung a couple of songs about sex, and you can bet that each one was better than the last. In 2020, sexy song lyric master Ariana Grande put her lovemaking skills on display with her sixth studio album, Positions, and the masterpiece was her sexiest and freakiest one yet. The “Side to Side” singer sung about all the things she wanted to do behind closed doors with her lover, and each and every one of her singles was a smash. So if you’re looking for a new song to spice up your sex playlist, then these sexy bops are a must.

“I'm elated that you are my lady / You got the yum, yum, yum, yum.” — “Yummy” by Justin Bieber

“I just been fantasizin' / And we got a lotta time / Baby, come throw the pipe / Gotta know what it's like.” — “Need to Know” by Doja Cat

“He nutted on my butt, I said, ‘I'm glad that you came’ / If that n*gga had a twin, I would let 'em run a train.” — “Up” by Cardi B

"But I knew you / Dancin' in your Levi's / Drunk under a streetlight, I / I knew you/ Hand under my sweatshirt / Baby, kiss it better, I." — “Cardigan” by Taylor Swift

“We 'bout to get it on, take off them drawers / It's just you and me / You know what I be on, I'm about to go raw / 'Cause I like what I see.” — “What You Know Bout Love” by Pop Smoke

“What you really talkin' bout? / I been sendin' dirty pics / Hope they make it to the Cloud.” — “Bouncin” by Tinashe

“Got yo dessert, call me the waiter / I'm flirtin', you'll get it later / You can get it from the inside out / No hands, you can put it in your mouth.” — “Switch” by Iggy Azalea feat. Anitta

“You might think I'm crazy / The way I've been cravin' / If I put it quite plainly / Just gimme them babies.” — “34+35” by Ariana Grande

“He f*ckin' with Thee Stallion / 'Cause he into wild women / Put them legs on his head, now he love tall women.” — “Girls in the Hood” by Megan Thee Stallion

“Oh / I've been waiting on a touch for so long / Need another body turning me on / Always hated sleeping naked alone.” — “Naked Alone” by L Devine

“I'm addicted, hooked on it when I touch myself / Love is sneaky, keep it freaky or go to hell.” — “I Am King” by Nasty Cherry

“There's so much love we could be making / I'm talking kissing, cuddling / Rose petals in the bathtub / Girl, let's jump in, it's bubbling” — “Leave The Door Open” by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak

“Girls like sex / Are you stupid or did you forget? / Right now I need you so hard.” — “Girls Like Sex” by L Devine

“You always let me down, boy / But when you're going down, I get so up / Don't know if I can find someone who do me like you do.” — “Good in Bed” by Dua Lipa

“Every time you come around you know I can't say no / Every time the Sun goes down I let you take control” — “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran.

“You know I like it nasty / Come meet me in the backseat / I don't need nothin' fancy / Just slide over my panties.” — “Back Seat” by Saweetie feat. Lourdiz

“It's her birthday, she got the cake / She gon' stick her tongue out for a taste.” — “Girls Have Fun” by Tyga, G-Eazy, and Rich The Kid

“Everybody think you shy, but I know you a freak, lil' baby / Everything you do is amazing.” — “Go Crazy” by Chris Brown and Young Thug

“I put on my jewelry just to suck my n*gga off / Fingers on his balls like I'm 'bout to tell him, ‘Cough.’” — “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (Remix)” BIA feat. Nicki Minaj

“I'm so strung out on you I might relapse / I'm dying for a taste, please, God, don't let this last.” — “Flames” by Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

