These 20 Song Lyrics About Cheating Will Remind You You're Not Alone

Cheating is one worst things that can ever happen in a relationship, IMO. What’s sad is that infidelity is so common nowadays that it’s hard to find someone who hasn’t cheated or been cheated on. Cheating leads to trust issues, and while there’s nothing fun about that, listening to heartfelt lyrics about cheating can help you get through the pain. Plenty of artists have described the way it felt when someone they loved turned their back on them and betrayed their trust, and if their empowering songs about cheating don’t help you get through a painful breakup, then I don’t know what will.

Although some musicians sing about it being a painful experience, many have said that they learned from their heartbreak and it made them an even better person. Songs about cheating and infidelity may even help you move on in a way you never thought possible before. If you feel like it’s officially time to get over your ex and move on with your life, then check out these emotional lyrics about cheating from some of your fave musical artists. From Olivia Rodrigo to Jhené Aiko to Halsey, this lyrics will hopefully inspire you to move forward from cheating with courage.

Beatriz Vera / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

“I been hearing things / And seeing things / And so it seems you're moving on from me / Caught you on the scene / With little miss thing.” — “None of Your Concern” by Jhené Aiko

“I always knew that you were too d*mn selfish / Don't know why I looked the other way / I wanted you to change, yeah.” — “Selfish” by Madison Beer

“Brown guilty eyes and little white lies / Yeah, I played dumb but I always knew / That you talk to her, maybe did even worse / I kept quiet so I could keep you.” — “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo

"I said I didn't feel nothing, baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life / Guess I was just another pit stop / 'Til you made up your mind / You just wasted my time.” — “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd

“Chasin' shadows in the grocery line / I knew you'd miss me once the thrill expired / And you'd be standin' in my front porch light / And I knew you'd come back to me.” — “Cardigan” by Taylor Swift

“You promised the world and I fell for it / I put you first and you adored it / Set fires to my forest / And you let it burn.” — “Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez

“You don't have to say just what you did / I already know / I had to go and find out from them.” — “Without Me” by Halsey

“Couldn't even see you through the smoke / Lookin' back, I probably should have known / But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone.” — “Wrong Direction” by Hailee Steinfeld

“Hey, I'm glad you're back with your b*tch / I mean who would wanna hide this? / I will never ever ever ever ever be your side chick.” — “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

“Baby, what you think this is? / Why you wanna plead the fifth? / You ain't gotta tell me what it is / 'Cause I saw the messages.” — “Forgive Me” by Chloe x Halle

Sol Vazquez Cantero / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

“Why do I gotta beg to be chosen / Over your vices, over your liquor? / Why I gotta ask for flowers / I deserve roses, I deserve bigger / I know you're tryna change, but is it all worth the wait? / It hurts to stay just as much as it hurts to walk away.” — “You Know Wassup” by Kehlani

“What goes around comes around / And if it goes up, it comes down / I know you mad 'cause I found out / Want you to feel what I feel right now.” — “Break Your Heart Right Back” by Ariana Grande

“Now you want to say you're sorry / Now you want to call me crying / Now you gotta see me wilding / Now I'm the one that's lying.” — “Sorry” by Beyoncé

“And I hate to love you, these cuffs are covered in your make up / I'll never trust you again / You can just be a friend.” — “Shirtsleeves” by Ed Sheeran

“And I've been trying my best to forgive you / But you messed it up one too many times / And when you come to me with tears in your eyes / I can't feel bad this time / I hope you're satisfied.” — “Satisfied” by Shawn Mendes

“What a waste / Taking down the pictures and the plans we made, yeah / And it's strange how your face doesn't look so innocent / Your secret has its consequence and that's on you, babe.” — “Babe” by Sugarland

“The only man, baby, I adore / I gave you everything, what's mine is yours / I want you to live your life, of course / But I hope you get what you dyin' for.” — “Be Careful” by Cardi B

“Take me back to the night I could feel / Like I was enough when love was just blind / I'm not ready for the truth to see the light / Make it up, make it pretty, I don't mind / Tell me beautiful lies.” — “Beautiful Lies” by Jana Kramer

“What have I become now? / Looking through your phone now, oh no / Love to you is just a game / Look what I have done now.” — “How Do You Sleep?” by Sam Smith

“'Cause you made your bed, sleep in it / Play the victim and switch your position / I'm through, I'm done.” — “IDGAF” by Dua Lipa

If you’re putting together a heartbreak playlist, then hopefully these songs about cheating will help ease your pain and let you know you’re not alone.